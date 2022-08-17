Bold & Beautiful’s Krista Allen Shares an Update On the Upsetting Matter That the Show ‘Is Taking Very Seriously’
Sometimes you need to take things into your own hands.
A passionate fan base is the bread and butter of every soap opera, and it can make all the difference when it comes to a character’s staying power. The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Krista Allen understands this all-too-well when it comes to Taylor and “Tridge” fans. But she also understands the dark side of fandom, the very personal bashing that can come along with it when fans simply don’t like your character.
And when it comes to the anonymity of the internet that bashing can get horribly out of control. But for those who just want to enjoy their favorite show and have a good time, don’t worry, because Allen is on it!
The actress tweeted out a deceptively hilarious video of a woman trying futilely to put out a brush fire with a bucket of water, that some enterprising Bold & Beautiful fan captioned, “Me trying to put out the Taylor bashing from Brooke fans.”
Sometimes, a bucket just won’t cut it. And when that happens, it’s time to call in the fire department — or Allen!
“I got this,” she exclaimed as she shared the video. She then went on to explain that she’s passed on some of the nasty comments that have been flying recently to the Powers That Be. “Thank you to everyone who sent me screenshots! I’ve passed it on and Bold is taking it very serious. They don’t want any of us to be bullied on our official pages through our ‘character.’ We had no idea! So, this might be the start of a happier FB and IG experience for all!”
Thank you to everyone who sent me screenshots! I’ve passed it on and Bold is taking it very serious. They don’t want any of us to be bullied on our official pages through our “character” ❤️
We had no idea!
So, this might be the start of a happier FB and IG experience for all!
— Krista Allen (@KristaAllenXO) August 16, 2022
Making the internet a happier place is a great goal, but it’s not an easy one! Still, that doesn’t mean we should ever stop fighting for it. Monitoring for these things can be overwhelming on personal pages, but if there’s anywhere that it can (and indeed should!) be done, it’s on official show pages, whether that’s Facebook or Instagram.
Brooke and Taylor fans will always be on opposite sides (but honestly, shouldn’t we blame Ridge for that?), but there’s simply never a need to be nasty. These are made of characters doing make believe things just to provide us with entertainment. Heck, that’s even true of Sheila! (May she rest in pieces… maybe.)
So thank you, Krista Allen, for stepping in and stepping up to help make sure all those who are kind enough to entertain us on Bold & Beautiful are treated with respect and dignity!
Maybe there’d be less hate if we understood each other better, so why not catch up on all things Taylor with our photo gallery of her life and loves?
