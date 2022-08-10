Credit: Sean Smith/CBS

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress and her character aren’t afraid to walk on the wild side.

It’s no secret that The Bold and the Beautiful’s Steffy is one of daytime’s more adventurous characters. Years ago, she hopped on top of a motorcycle and rode down the aisle to marry Liam. And we can’t forget when she jumped on an ATV in Cabo San Lucas in an attempt to keep Liam from running into Hope, who had been at the same resort with her brother Thomas.

Well, her portrayer Jacqueline MacInnes Wood took a page from Steffy’s daring spirit during some “mom time” away with her friends. The actress posted a video and stated, “Why do my thighs hurt this morning? Oh wait…”

It’s clear her and the girls had a blast during their night out on the town. There were drinks, food, dancing — and bull riding! Well, to be fair, it was a mechanical bull but still, it takes guts to climb on top of a fake beast in front of a crowd of people. And Wood rocked it!

“It’s important that even after you have children, you make time for yourselves. Both as a couple, and as individuals,” Wood told Soaps.com during an interview. The actress is married to Elan Ruspoli and the couple always tries to “carve out time for a date night” while “every now and then” Wood sets aside “a little ‘me’ time, too.”

Wood and Ruspoli share three sons, Lenix, Rise and Brando, and continued, “Of course, with kids, that doesn’t happen as often as it did before they came along, but it’s still important,” then laughed, “You need those little reminders that you don’t just exist to pick up toys and make sure they get fed.”

Bravo to Wood for being such an amazing wife and mother while still setting aside some down time to make fun memories with friends!

