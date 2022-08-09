Credit: John Paschal/JPI

Don’t worry, though. He hasn’t gotten the (karate) chop from his current role.

It’s a good thing that Sean Kanan has kept up his martial-arts skills all these years: He’s reprising his role from The Karate Kid III in Season 5 of Netflix’s Cobra Kai. (See below.)

When new episodes drop on Friday, Sept. 9, the actor will be returned to the mix as Mike Barnes, the antagonistic opponent who gave Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso the fight of his life in the third installment in the movie franchise. (Watch it unfold below.) Whether the character will still be a hotheaded dirtbag remains to be seen.

“You have no idea how many people have told me they’d love to see Mike Barnes show up” on the series, Kanan previously told Soaps.com. “And they ask if I’ve been in touch with or talked to anyone about it.

More: Big twist ahead for Thomas and Hope

“Obviously, it would be cool to see where Mike is now,” he added. “Has he turned over a new leaf? If Deacon has, and it certainly looks right now as if he has, anyone can, right?”

Here’s hoping. Per the show’s official logline, “following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver (Another World alum Thomas Ian Griffith) expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his ‘No Mercy’ style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel must call on an old friend for help.”

Fans of Bold & Beautiful needn’t worry that Kanan’s trip forward to the past means that Deacon will be absent from the show. Hope’s dad remains in the thick of things, according to our latest spoilers. And we still haven’t given up hope that he’s destined to be paired with… Well, this story will reveal the identity of the love interest for whom we’re rooting.

Review Deacon’s checkered past in the photo gallery below.

Video: YouTube/Binge Society