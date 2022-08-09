Credit: Sean Smith/CBS

Things are really heating up for Thomas’ portrayer.

Whether it’s hot in here, it’s definitely hot out there. So Matthew Atkinson discovered on a recent trip to Sedona, Ariz.

“Am I the only one that exclusively wears shorts and tank tops when it gets over 85 degrees?” mused the Bold & Beautiful leading man in the caption to a sun’s out, guns out photo that revealed the fruits of his labors at the gym.

It wasn’t just hot, either, it was capital H-O-T hot. So sweltering, in fact, that Atkinson remarked, “I now know what they mean when they say ‘I can’t even… ’”

In response to the actor’s post, his dog Maisel cheered that it had been a “pawesome trip” and hashtagged the message “Thanks for the memories.” Atkinson agreed that “we had a ball” and reminded Maisel that “you’re the best ‘doghter,’ fur real.”

It was probably a good thing that Atkinson got in a little downtime, because now that Steffy and Finn have been reunited and Sheila “killed,” it looks like he’ll be returning to the spotlight as Thomas. Later this week, Douglas’ dad broaches with Hope and Liam the subject of the little boy’s home. Specifically, Thomas wants to discuss his son moving back in with him. (All the details are in the latest spoilers.)

Given how attached Hope is to the moppet, getting her to sign off on such a notion is likely to be easier said than done. (Can you say “custody battle”?) Douglas may also seem like a whole new kid to Thomas. (This recast is the reason why.)

