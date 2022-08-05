Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

On August 5, 2005, the CBS actress and her husband welcomed their daughter, a little girl named Avalon Leone Bookstaver.

Join us as we send a big birthday shoutout to the youngest daughter of The Bold and the Beautiful’s Rena Sofer (Quinn) and her husband Sanford Bookstaver! And as a way to mark Avalon Leone Bookstaver’s 17th milestone, we compiled various memories below that her soap star mom has shared throughout the years…

First Dance Class

Sofer reminded us all just how fast our little ones grow up by sharing a photo of hers at Avalon’s very first dance class.

New Adopted Furbaby

Here’s a sweet photo of Avalon with her newly adopted “little boy.”

Best Friends Always

One of Sofer’s “most important” people is her “little girl” who is “really in love” with her “two new best friends.”

Taking In a Play With Mom

Avalon and her mama took in the play Zoot Suit at the Mark Taper Forum, which featured Sofer’s “dear old friend Richard Steinmetz.”

Biannual Harry Potter Marathon

Sofer spent some time at home with “her girl” during “day three” of their biannual Harry Potter marathon and asked, “Anyone else notice the similarities between what’s happening in Harry’s world to what’s happening in ours?”

Mother’s Day Love

Avalon celebrated her mom along with her two older sisters, to which Sofer shared, “I couldn’t be happier having all my girls/women with me,” then thanked her husband for “making it all happen!”

Fun With the Fam

Who said family photos need to be serious?! Avalon laughed as her fam put a spin on this 2017 group photo.

Roller Skating With Big Sis

Avalon and her big sis Rosabel “rocked the floor” at the local roller rink even though “sometimes they hit the floor.”

Proud Mama Moment

Sofer experienced a proud mom moment during what appears to be Avalon’s elementary school graduation.

All Grown Up

And another photo from the event, cheek to cheek with her mom, left Sofer realizing that her baby girl was growing up fast.

Father’s Day Fun

Avalon celebrated her “amazing dad” with a meal filled with “awesome food” at the Wolf restaurant in Los Angeles, California.

Rocking Like Eddie Van Halen

A girl of many talents, Avalon took the stage and dedicated her performance to her “incredible buddy Clover” and all of her friends and family then jammed on the electric guitar with a rendition of Eddie Van Halen’s popular guitar solo “Eruption.”

Just a Girl and Her Pup

This is naptime at its best with pup “Mega napping on little mama.”

Norway Getaway

It looks as though the family had a troll of a time during their getaway to Bergen Harbor, Norway.

Seventh Grade

Sofer’s “dearest darling Avalon” smiled for the camera on the first day of seventh grade.

Hamilton in L.A.

Avalon and her dad stopped to take a pic after their “best night ever” seeing Hamilton onstage featuring the “great L.A. cast!”

Onesies With Mom

With Sofer dressed in blue and Avalon in black, this mother/daughter duo got ready for Christmas 2017 in their onesies.

Dinner Date With Mom

Here they are again enjoying a dinner date at Miceli’s, which is labeled across its storefront as being Hollywood’s Oldest Italian restaurant.

Braces

Like many kids, Avalon wore braces and Sofer shared a before and after pic of her “beautiful girl just getting more beautiful.”

First Fish

Look who caught dinner! Sofer shared a few photos of her “baby girl” catching her very first fish.

Officially a Teenager

The soap star marked her youngest daughter’s 13th birthday with a throwback photo of Avalon and expressed, “I couldn’t be a prouder Big Mama! I love you! Happy Birthday Baby!”

Then There Was 15

To mark her 15th birthday, Sofer posted eight photos of Avalon throughout the years and shared, “I can’t believe how fast the last 15 years have flown by. This little girl grew into an amazing brilliant beautiful woman and I am so proud of her! So proud to be her mother and so very proud she chose me for the job!”

Sweet 16

Marking another big milestone, Sofer gave her followers a peek into an older Avalon via eight beautiful photos of her “angel” and cheered, “I am gushing with pride as the mama of this amazing soul!” Not only did she say that the strength of her character “is proven in the depth” of her friendships and the devotion of her family and friends, but that Avalon is “so loved” for her kindness and inclusivity and giving nature. “I am so excited for your amazing future and so incredibly grateful that I get a front row seat as your mama!”

View another photo of Sofer with Avalon and her older sisters in our gallery below filled with soap stars and their real-life kids.