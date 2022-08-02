Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1
This family of two is about to grow a little bit more.
We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
The former soap actress shared a beautiful video on Instagram with LoCicero, as original audio from The Creating Wonders stated, “Anyone can want you but love is different when someone actually values you,” and it featured tender moments between the two leading up to the big reveal when Rodriguez held up the positive pregnancy test.
Other former daytime stars came out to send the happy couple their best, including One Life to Live’s Tika Sumpter (ex-Layla), who stated, “Congratulations,” as well as Guiding Light’s Brittany Snow (ex-Susan), who cheered, “Yay my love! So much love for you three.”
More: Big reveal coming up on Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores
That same day, LoCicero posted a photo of his beautiful wife along with a special birthday message, “Wherever you go my heart follows. Happy Birthday my Goddess.”
Talk about a day to remember! Again, we send them both our very best as they begin their journey into parenthood.
These two weren’t the only former daytime stars that recently shared baby news… The Young and the Restless sweetheart Kelli Goss (ex-Courtney) and her husband Justin Wilmers welcomed their first child together, a beautiful baby boy.
Now seems like the perfect time to look through our gallery below filled with other soap stars and their real-life kids.