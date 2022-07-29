Bold & Beautiful Preview: Feast Your Eyes on Swoon-Worthy Photos From Steffy and Finn’s Long-Awaited Reunion
Somebody cue up Peaches & Herb.
It’s been a long time coming. But the week of August 1, The Bold and the Beautiful is finally going to reunite star-crossed lovers Steffy and Finn — and, from the looks of the photos, it’s going to have been worth the wait.
“For real?” you say. In fact, we do.
Nothing short of spectacular are the images that CBS has released from scenes taped while Tanner Novlan and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, aka “Sinn,” were overseas for the Monte-Carlo Television Festival with her on-screen parents, Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and Krista Allen (Taylor).
Credit: Sean Smith/CBS
We don’t just mean the views, either. Emotion is etched across the actors’ faces. How could it not be? Better than anyone, they know what Hayes’ mom and dad have been through.
No sooner had the couple tied the knot than unstoppable madwoman Sheila revealed that she’s Finn’s biological mother. From there, things spiraled out of control faster than the psycho loses her temper.
Finn’s adoptive father was exposed as his biological father. Sheila pushed Steffy’s stepmother off the wagon. And when the grandmother from hell wasn’t granted access to Hayes, she went on a shooting spree, nearly making an orphan of the baby!
Believe it or not, Steffy and Finn’s travails may not end with their reunion. Knowing a thing or two about the way soaps work, we suspect that an obstacle is about to be thrown in their path that’s even crazier than Sheila. (Read all about it here.)
But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Before “Sinn” faces yet another trial, stop for a moment and…
Review gorgeous photos of Steffy and Finn’s reunion in Monte Carlo in the gallery below.
<p>This kiss between Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was a <em>long</em> time coming. But before we get to the happy ending…</p>
<p>Because the action overseas doesn’t <em>just</em> revolve around “Sinn.” Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is in for a shock as well.</p>
<p>He looks cool, calm and collected here, but a post on social media is going to send Ridge into such a tizzy that he runs straight…</p>
<p>Go ahead and start yelling at the TV now. “No, Taylor (Krista Allen)! No! Don’t you dare let yourself be Ridge’s rebound. Again.” She never listens.</p>
<p>It’s the one that tells Ridge, “I know better, but I’m still going to fall for your line of bull. Just don’t take advantage of my weakness for… ”</p>
<p>As you can see, Ridge and Taylor get, er, closer. But at least she shows <em>some</em> restraint. Way to keep your hands in your pockets, Taylor.</p>
<p>Look at how sad Steffy’s “late” husband looks. Clearly, this snap was taken <em>before</em> they reunited.</p>
<p>“Have you seen my wife? She’s super pretty and probably looks depressed on account of she thinks I’m dead and such.”</p>
<p>Yeah, we have a sneaking suspicion that’s who’s caught Finn’s eye here. How can we be so sure?</p>
<p>Although we suppose Steffy could have been taking in the same view on a <em>different</em> day. But the show wouldn’t do that to her and Finn — or <em>us</em> — would it?</p>
<p>Leave it to a Forrester to manage to look both heartbroken <em>and</em> fashionable at the same time.</p>
<p>Steffy never imagined that she’d get to gaze once again into Finn’s eyes. Yet here, finally, they are. Whew.</p>
<p>“… I hereby say, ‘Dang it, Finn, I told you so! I told you Sheila was a card-carrying psycho! Did you even <em>look</em> at the card she was carrying? It says psycho right on it!’”</p>
