Credit: Sean Smith/JPI (3)

Somebody cue up Peaches & Herb.

It’s been a long time coming. But the week of August 1, The Bold and the Beautiful is finally going to reunite star-crossed lovers Steffy and Finn — and, from the looks of the photos, it’s going to have been worth the wait.

“For real?” you say. In fact, we do.

Nothing short of spectacular are the images that CBS has released from scenes taped while Tanner Novlan and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, aka “Sinn,” were overseas for the Monte-Carlo Television Festival with her on-screen parents, Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and Krista Allen (Taylor).

Credit: Sean Smith/CBS

We don’t just mean the views, either. Emotion is etched across the actors’ faces. How could it not be? Better than anyone, they know what Hayes’ mom and dad have been through.

No sooner had the couple tied the knot than unstoppable madwoman Sheila revealed that she’s Finn’s biological mother. From there, things spiraled out of control faster than the psycho loses her temper.

Finn’s adoptive father was exposed as his biological father. Sheila pushed Steffy’s stepmother off the wagon. And when the grandmother from hell wasn’t granted access to Hayes, she went on a shooting spree, nearly making an orphan of the baby!

Believe it or not, Steffy and Finn’s travails may not end with their reunion. Knowing a thing or two about the way soaps work, we suspect that an obstacle is about to be thrown in their path that’s even crazier than Sheila. (Read all about it here.)

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Before “Sinn” faces yet another trial, stop for a moment and…

Review gorgeous photos of Steffy and Finn’s reunion in Monte Carlo in the gallery below.

