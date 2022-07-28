Credit: Simon Bullard/NewspixGetty Images

The CBS soap vet is living her best life with someone who makes her heart “flutter.”

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) is celebrating in overdrive these days. Not only did the actress recently mark her birthday by blowing out candles with co-star Jennifer Gareis (Donna), but she and her longtime boyfriend Dominique Zoida reached a special milestone as well. The couple has been together for nine years and Lang wanted him to know just how much that time has meant to her.

“Celebrating when I met my sweetheart,” Lang shared, along with a sweet photo of them together. “I love you Dominique Zoida… Happy Anniversary… You are so amazing. You make my heart flutter.”

Celebrating when I met my sweetheart. I love you @dzoida Happy Anniversary❤️❤️❤️ You are so amazing. You make my heart flutter🎉 pic.twitter.com/EYMPxV6Lck — Katherine Kelly Lang (@KatherineKellyL) July 27, 2022

Prior to that, Lang informed that she would be out of town in order to celebrate both her birthday and their anniversary.

She also posted a video featuring some of their memorable moments, including events they attended together, personal shots and so many more, and went on to express, “I love you with all my heart.” She talked about the first picture in the video, which was their very first date with the soap’s supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk and their friend Jordan.

“I am so lucky to have met you,” Lang continued. “All the experiences and moments we share together just take my breath away. Even if it is at home cuddling.”

Sometimes that’s when the best memories are made — when cuddling!

She recalled all of the fun things they’ve done and how Zoida made them “all the more enjoyable.” Reflecting on their nine years together, she again expressed how happy he has made her and looks forward to many more years ahead.

Of course, her fellow daytime friends sent their happy vibes to the couple, including castmates Don Diamont (Bill) and Ashley Jones (Bridget), as well as The Young and the Restless friends Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) and Lauralee Bell (Christine), plus, General Hospital’s Finola Hughes (Anna) — and we too wish them many more years of happiness.

