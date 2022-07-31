Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Shares Photos From His Daughter’s Third Birthday Party That Will Melt Your Heart
She was a little princess at her own special event.
The Bold and the Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan has been front and center on the CBS soap as of late with Finn’s back from the not-so-dead storyline and all of the craziness that has stemmed from it. But earlier this month it was his daughter Poppy who was standing in the limelight during her big third birthday bash!
The soap fave recently posted a few photos from the fun event that was highlighted with details from the Disney movie Frozen. Little Poppy looked like a princess herself as she blew out three pink candles with her daddy standing next to her, holding the birthday cake with a steady hand. Mom and her new baby brother Jones were on the opposite side as Novlan shared, “Some people are worth melting for. Love you P. Happy third birthday.”
There was another sweet family pic included, as well as one of Poppy getting her face painted and another of her watching daddy jump high in a bouncy house.
We here at Soaps.com sent Poppy birthday wishes on Saturday, July 16, and marked the special day with a look back at her life in pictures — from her first introduction in the hospital room to special moments with mom and dad to officially becoming a big sister — and everything in between.
