Bold & Beautiful’s Adrienne Frantz Shares an Impossibly Sweet Photo That Tells Us Everything We Need to Know About How Her 20-Week-Old Is Doing After His ‘Really Scary’ Health Crisis
Former daytime star delivers news that will warm your heart.
It’s been a very tough road for The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless alum Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber) and her husband Scott Bailey (Guiding Light, Sandy Foster) since the birth of their third child Killian. However, after a few ups and downs, we are happy to report that things are looking good for their youngest son.
Frantz posted an adorable photo of Killian sitting in his walker and smiling happily at the camera. “My little Killian is 20 weeks old today,” she announced. “He was sick for a long time but is doing so much better now!”
She went on to thank her followers for all of their prayers and expressed how “scary” their journey has been. “But just look at that smile!” she gushed. “Love him so much!”
It wasn’t too long ago that Frantz had updated fans on Killian’s health back in May following a trip to Urgent Care, due to the baby suffering from a bad fever again. Though the medical staff didn’t initially know the cause, the actress explained that his “white blood count went even higher” and they “ran more tests.”
And six days prior to that, a high fever had landed her son back in the hospital at 11 weeks old.
We couldn’t be happier for the family, which includes older sister Amélie and big brother Lion, to finally be able to share the good news and we wish little Killian continued good health!
