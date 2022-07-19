Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Bold & Beautiful star holds his baby boy close after a “long night”.

Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) became a father for the second time when Jones Douglas arrived in June, seven weeks earlier than expected. The star announced the arrival with a photo of he and wife Kayla Ewell holding the newborn’s teeny hand and gushed, “Our li’l man couldn’t wait to join us!”

Not long afterward, Novlan jetted off to Monaco, where he took part in the 61st Annual Festival de Television de Monte Carlo along with co-stars, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Krista Allen (Taylor) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge). While overseas, the actor took part in Q&A sessions and walked the red carpet at parties, including a gathering celebrating the 35th anniversary of the show.

But schmoozing and posing weren’t the only reasons for the trip. While in Monaco, the Bold & Beautiful stars filmed explosive upcoming scenes that viewers have yet to see on air. Will Finn finally be reunited with Steffy? “Sinn” fans are certainly hoping that’s the case!

As Jones remained in hospital at Cedar Sinai in Los Angeles, his sister Poppy celebrated her third birthday at home. Such a busy time for Novlan and his family!

Happily, over a month later, Novlan was able to announce the good news that his son had finally come home. Looking laid back in a black tee, the star took to Instagram to share the most adorable photo holding Jones, who was fast asleep on his lap, arms akimbo.

He captioned the shot, the first we’ve seen of the proud papa and his boy together since the birth, “Long night but a great morning,” and added, “So happy to have our lil man home.”

We’re thrilled for the proud and undoubtedly exhausted parents, who must be relived to finally have their little one home, and of course, Poppy, who has almost certainly been waiting eagerly to embrace her new role as a big sister.

