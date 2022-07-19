Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Shares First Adorable Photo With His Newborn Son: ‘So Happy to Have Our Li’l Man Home’
Bold & Beautiful star holds his baby boy close after a “long night”.
Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) became a father for the second time when Jones Douglas arrived in June, seven weeks earlier than expected. The star announced the arrival with a photo of he and wife Kayla Ewell holding the newborn’s teeny hand and gushed, “Our li’l man couldn’t wait to join us!”
Not long afterward, Novlan jetted off to Monaco, where he took part in the 61st Annual Festival de Television de Monte Carlo along with co-stars, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Krista Allen (Taylor) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge). While overseas, the actor took part in Q&A sessions and walked the red carpet at parties, including a gathering celebrating the 35th anniversary of the show.
But schmoozing and posing weren’t the only reasons for the trip. While in Monaco, the Bold & Beautiful stars filmed explosive upcoming scenes that viewers have yet to see on air. Will Finn finally be reunited with Steffy? “Sinn” fans are certainly hoping that’s the case!
As Jones remained in hospital at Cedar Sinai in Los Angeles, his sister Poppy celebrated her third birthday at home. Such a busy time for Novlan and his family!
Happily, over a month later, Novlan was able to announce the good news that his son had finally come home. Looking laid back in a black tee, the star took to Instagram to share the most adorable photo holding Jones, who was fast asleep on his lap, arms akimbo.
He captioned the shot, the first we’ve seen of the proud papa and his boy together since the birth, “Long night but a great morning,” and added, “So happy to have our lil man home.”
We’re thrilled for the proud and undoubtedly exhausted parents, who must be relived to finally have their little one home, and of course, Poppy, who has almost certainly been waiting eagerly to embrace her new role as a big sister.
Don’t miss Tanner Novlan in Bold & Beautiful’s hot swimsuit photo gallery below.
<p>Darin Brooks is casual and very cute in his neutral boardshorts and cool button-down in a palm tree print. Wyatt’s no wallflower!</p>
<p>Reign Edwards rocked this bold print with high-waisted bottoms in a lace-up style back when she did a photo shoot as <em>Bold & Beautiful’s</em> Nicole. A cool sleeveless cover-up and playful prop completed the look.</p>
<p>Matthew Atkinson’s muscles might have distracted us from his surf shorts if not for the pop of red, which is the perfect color to complement his dark good looks. We could watch our Thomas catch waves all day!</p>
<p>Throwback Thomas, aka Adam Gregory, looked fine all oiled up on his machine in Cabo San Lucas. His turquoise boardshorts matched the water… and his eyes!</p>
<p>Scott Clifton cuts a fine figure in a crisp white button-down and navy shorts. We love to see him in the sand among the cacti, even if our relationship with his alter-ego, Liam, is a bit, er, thorny.</p>
<p>Tanner Novlan and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s to-die-for physiques show off her sexy low-cut one-piece and his khaki boardies to perfection. All this beachy beauty makes us extra happy that these <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> characters live in Malibu!</p>
<p>Remember this “on location” fashion showdown? Perhaps the question should be, “How could you forget?” Courtney Hope’s Sally was totally Spectra-esque in her bold swim wear and red sunnies, while Jacqueline Wood’s Steffy modeled a more understated, but no less stunning, salmon two-piece with a criss-cross top. Pierson Fode’s Thomas stole the show in the center with his picturesque trunks and boat shoes.</p>
<p>We’re throwing it back to Cabo San Lucas again when Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s Steffy worked overtime in her snakeskin bikini to keep Scott Clifton’s Liam from spotting Hope. At this point, Liam was still oblivious, calm and looking cool in his low-slung boardshorts in a yummy blue hue. </p>
<p>These bushes of tropical blooms are beautiful, but Annika Noelle is downright gorgeous posing amongst them in a playful, floral off-the-shoulder number and a lacy ‘n’ light skirt in a neutral cream color. Hope For the Future beach line, anyone?!</p>
<p>Darin Brooks’ Wyatt and Kim Matula’s Hope looked every bit the intercontinental couple whilst soaking on the yacht back in the day — from their hip shades to their classic swimwear in complementary shades of blue.</p>
<p>Lawrence Saint Victor, as Carter Walton, has been burning up the small screen on <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> in his sensual scenes with Quinn. So, while we’ve been catching eyefuls of his marvelous muscles on the regular, it’s an extra treat to ogle him in these brilliant blue board shorts ready to ride the waves!</p>
<p>The late Caroline, aka Linsey Godfrey, took “simply” stunning to a new level in this jet black bikini. In this throwback, her hipster bottoms and triangle top with gold embellishments on the straps brought all the boys to the Forrester pool… or at least Thomas and Rick. </p>
<p>Dollar Bill’s sons are certainly showing off their fashion “cents” in these on-trend swim trunks. Yes, there are trunks in the photo, people! Not we’d blame you if you didn’t notice what with the Spencer brothers all buff, bared and beach-ready. We only have one question: “Where are their sword necklaces?”</p>
<p>Old school Steffy and Marcus (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Texas Battle) shared a sweet smooch by the sea in this throwback photo. She sported a string bikini in a buttery yellow, while he went with classic surf shorts in blue and white Hawaiian tropicals. Cliff-side splendor!</p>
<p>Katrina Bowden shows off her luscious figure as she poses on tipee toes in a lime green two-piece that takes us back to another era. We can’t get enough of the lush colors in this shot — the newest Logan is pin-up perfection!</p>
<p>This throwback gives us a <em>Charlie’s Angels</em> vibe — or a harem — but either way, it’s a fun and gorgeous shot of the Logan girls and one of the men that has touched all of their, erm, lives. Brooke, Katie and Donna are knockouts any day of the week, but in these jaw-dropping jewel-toned bikinis they were spectacular. Exotic beach babes!</p>
<p>While we saw this figure-hugging maillot earlier in the gallery, it and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) are worth a second look. Featuring a low-cut vee, modest hip, and tiny tie to accentuate the waist, this one-piece wonder is positively eye-popping when set in front of a background of coral, pink and red blooms on the beach. Cha-cha-cha!</p>
<p>Not even summer itself can bring the heat like <em>Bold & Beautiful’s</em> Jackie M and Owen once did. In this steamy shoot, Lesley Anne Down cools off with a tropical drink in her strapless island-inspired beachwear, while Brandon Beemer backs up his lady love whilst showing off his toned bod in vibrant blue boardies. Can we borrow that fan?! It’s hot in here!</p>
<p>Hunter Tylo’s Taylor was definitely throwing a Bond Girl vibe in this super sexy cut-out swimsuit back in the day. Though it’s brown, there’s nothing basic about this delicious chocolate hue, and the cute peek-a-boo cover up let’s us see <em>exactly</em> why Taylor was always able to catch Ridge’s eye!</p>
<p>Thomas dropped to one knee and popped the question to Hope on their trip to Cabo San Lucas. They didn’t end up tying the knot, but it was worth the effort just for this photo of Adam Gregory in his teal board shorts and Kim Matula in her teeny weeny purple bikini. Simply surf-sational!</p>
<p>We’re thowing it back to Monte Carlo in 2008 with this shot of Jennifer Gareis, who is an absolute vision sun-tanning on the aqua deck of a yacht with her designer shades at hand. Donna’s blonde higlights and barely-there bronze bikini photographed against the sunny backdrop of Monaco is just <em>dazzling</em>!</p>
<p>We couldn’t resist tossing in this group shot of the Forrester Creations creatives posing together to showcase a new line of beachwear in 2017. From surf wear to sarongs, each and every look was pool-side perfection! From left to right: Nicole, Carter, Rick, Maya, Ivy, Thomas. Front: Steffy and Sally.</p>
<p>Gorgeous Diamond White’s cornflower blue two-piece is perfectly set against a backdrop of tropical oranges and pinks. Falling off one very sexy shoulder is a casual shirt-style cover up in pinstripes of lemony yellow, pale blue, and fuchsia. Paris in paradise!</p>
<p>Aly Forrester was not known for her love of revealing swimwear, and had a particular dislike of lingerie, but falling for Oliver was a revelation for the young woman, and they loved to spend time poolside together. Ashlyn Pearce is classically beautiful in this understand, yet sensual, black one-piece with an ever-so-slightly teasing chevron pattern. A toe dippin’ darling!</p>
<p>Flo seems to be thinking, “‘Shore’, Wyatt,” as she looks at her always joking fiancé in this beachy keen pose on the sand. Here we get another look at Katrina Bowden’s lime green retro inspired two-piece with white buttons and a scoop style top — and our “buoy” Darin Brooks with his linen palm tree button down, well… unbuttoned. Let’s hope there’s no hazards ahead for these beach lovers!</p>
