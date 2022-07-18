Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Gets a Little ‘Help’ With a Messy Situation
CBS soap fave makes memories that will last a lifetime.
Weekends are supposed to be for fun but with fun often comes some sort of cleanup — and The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) had a little help in that department. The CBS soap vet shared the most adorable video of her granddaughter Zuma perched upon a chair at the kitchen sink lending a hand to help her grandma this past Saturday.
“Saturday morning with these cuties!” Lang shared. “Zuma helping with chores and Reign eating.”
Zuma took a soapy sponge and plunged it into a cup as Lang, standing behind her, asked, “And then what do you do?” Zuma knew the next step was to scrub the cup as her grandma praised her for the chore. As water trickled over the edge of the sink, Lang turned off the faucet in order to not “waste water while you scrub.”
The camera then panned over to Reign, who was sitting in a highchair enjoying a snack. When Lang reached over to give him a tickle, Zuma’s little brother laughed with glee — content to savor the snack while his big sister finished up the dishes.
Lang observed how hard Zuma was working and let her know that she was really helping out — and fans couldn’t resist jumping into the comments to express just how cute her grandbabies are.
This isn’t the first time those who follow Lang have seen Zuma and Reign making memories with their grandma. In fact, just last week she posted another video of the two kiddos having a “beautiful Malibu cafe afternoon” with Zuma wearing one of Lang’s t-shirts.
If you enjoyed this cuteness overload, look through our updated gallery below filled with soap stars and their real-life kids, including a sweet shot of Lang and her family.