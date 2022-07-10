Credit: CBS screenshot

Finn may live to regret his choice of words.

In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of July 11 – 15, Sheila goes psycho on Finn and channels Kathy Bates from Misery. Read about it below and watch the preview.

Last week, Sheila was sent into a panic when Finn flatlined on her, and she feared she had killed her son for a second time. However, she managed to bring Finn back and woke up to find Sheila caring for him in a place that wasn’t the hospital. He asked for Steffy, and the memories of the shooting came flooding back to him.

Sheila cried to Finn that the shooting was a terrible accident, and swore to him that Steffy was fine and on vacation with the kids. She then broke the stunning news that everyone thinks Finn is dead! Finn vowed to himself he’d get back to his wife and child.

This week, Sheila orders Finn not to move from his bed, but he lurches at her and demands to see his wife. Sheila tells him that he really doesn’t have a say in this. He demands Sheila let him out.

Finn finally realizes she’s crazy, and unfortunately makes the mistake of calling her that, triggering Sheila to respond, “What did you say?” When he reiterates the statement she informs him, “You are never getting out of this bed!”

What do you think fans? Will Finn find a way to escape, or will Jack, Ridge or someone else come to his rescue? And what about Li? As Sheila noted last week, there have been no news reports about the crash of Li’s death.

Be sure to read the Bold and Beautiful spoilers to find out what Taylor opens up to Deacon about.

Check out who is and who isn’t a couple on Young and Restless in the gallery below.

Video: CBS/YouTube