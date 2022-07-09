Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (3)

He isn’t kidding, either.

Ahead of the July 29 premiere of Amber Brown, the new Apple TV+ comedy in which Bold & Beautiful leading man Darin Brooks plays the boyfriend of Grey’s Anatomy vet Sarah Drew, the Daytime Emmy winner thanked Celebrity Page TV for “such a great promo!

“Can’t wait for you all to watch it!” he added. “Also, my butt is featured several times!”

Then, as if we didn’t already know what a cut-up Wyatt’s portrayer is, he enthusiastically suggested that we “check it out! The promo… not my butt… Well, I mean… Never mind… Just go!” (He’s not wrong, though; scroll through the pics below, and you’ll see.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darin Brooks (@theedarinbrooks)

Amber Brown is based on the book series of the same name by Paula Danziger. Its stories swirl around the title character, a little girl finding her own voice through art and music after her parents’ split. Newcomer Liliana Inouye plays Amber, Drew her loving mom, and Brooks, Mom’s beau. Bonnie Hunt, whom you know from everything from Rain Man to Beethoven and beyond, is the show’s creator and executive producer.

So, if you’ve been missing seeing more of Wyatt on Bold & Beautiful, at least Brooks has the best of excuses. And if his excitement is any indication, Amber Brown is terrific. “This show is gonna make you laugh, make you cry, make you love and make you feel all the feels!” he Instagrammed in June. “I hope you all enjoy it as much as we all did making it!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darin Brooks (@theedarinbrooks)

