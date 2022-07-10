Credit: Sean Smith/CBS

Snuggles, peek-a-boo, and a stolen smooch with hubby… oh my!

Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy has been off on a European getaway with her children, trying to put distance between herself and the memories of her believed-dead husband, Finn, in Los Angeles. Although we saw a glimpse of her recently, the brief scenes were filmed amid Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s maternity leave.

Happily, Steffy won’t be off our screens for long, however, as Wood was recently in Monte Carlo along with cast members Tanner Novlan (Finn), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and Krista Allen (Taylor) where the foursome filmed scenes and later teased big drama featuring helicopters and explosions ahead.

Wood walked the red carpet glammed to the nines and also attended parties and Q&A sessions for fans while in Monaco, and returned home just in time to get gussied up for the Daytime Emmy awards (with her boys orbiting — see clip below), where she was not only a nominee, but was on hand to celebrate John McCook’s (Eric) win in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor.

Fear not, the busy actress still manages to carve out plenty of time for her little guys, Rise, Lenix and newborn, Brando, and her handsome hubby, Elan Ruspoli.

In a super cute video montage shared on Instagram after the holiday weekend, Wood can be seen stealing a smooch from her spouse, joyfully snuggling her baby, watching the kidlets dabble in corn hole, and playing a light-hearted game of peek-a-boo from behind a tree.

That looked like so much relaxing fun, we kinda wish we coulda been there! Wood’s Bold & Beautiful colleagues, Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Kelly Kruger (Eva) and Krista Allen (Taylor) seemed to feel the same way as they hit the comments to sprinkle them with loads of red heart and heart-eyes emojis. Ah, summ-summ-summertime!

Don’t miss Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s all-time best photo shoots collected in the dazzling gallery below.