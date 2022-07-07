Credit: Gilles Toucas/CBS

In a blink of an eye, another year has gone by.

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) shared a video of her granddaughter from this past Fourth of July weekend. Dressed like a little princess, in teal and pink, Zuma clearly had a blast while swirling around a sparkler.

“Zuma’s first sparkler on Fourth of July,” Lang shared then explained that her grandbaby loves “to learn about things and have new experiences.” The CBS soap actress is enjoying watching her grow up and “can’t believe she is 4 already.” While she has “a lot of fire in her soul,” Lang expressed that Zuma is also “sweet but a firecracker too!”

One thing is for sure, she is absolutely adorable — and we weren’t the only one that thought so. Her castmate Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) commented on her post, “She’s so beautiful,” while the actress who plays Lang’s onscreen daughter, Ashley Jones (Bridget), simply stated, “Awwww.” And Krista Allen (Taylor) sent her thoughts via numerous heart emojis.

Lang’s daughter Zoe gave birth to Zuma back in May 2018 and shared, “I can’t begin to express in words the feelings of the last 24 hours… just incredible.”

And since then, she has posted many photos and videos of time spent with her granddaughter, such as this super sweet moment of Zuma braiding her hair.

