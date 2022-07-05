The Return of Bold & Beautiful’s Jack Could Be the Beginning of the End for Sheila: She ‘Might Want to Watch Her Back’
“He’s in a pretty bad place,” says Ted King.
Considering that The Bold and the Beautiful had Sheila push Brooke off the wagon, shoot two people and “encourage” Li to crash and burn — and, on top of all that, break out of jail — the villainess might be feeling pretty invincible. The thing is, she shouldn’t, because this week, Finn’s father returns to L.A., and suffice it to say, it ain’t to enjoy the summer sun.
“Sheila might want to watch her back,” Ted King tells Soap Opera Digest. “This is not a happy family.”
And if Jack traces the steps that he took down the road to ruin, they all lead to the same person: his bonkers babymama. “At this point, we’ve only seen Jack and Sheila extremely distant and at each other’s throats,” the Emmy winner notes, “so I don’t think that’s going to get any better…
“But I don’t know what is ahead,” he adds. “What I do know is that Jack loved his son, and to see the life he was building with Steffy and the kids [cut short], it’s just heartbreaking.”
Credit: Howard Wise/JPI
Perhaps it could even drive Jack to seek revenge on the madwoman who sent his estranged wife’s life up in flames. We’ve long had a hunch that the show is building toward a “Who killed Sheila?” murder mystery. Adding Jack back into the mix only increases the number of potential suspects.
