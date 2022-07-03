Credit: D Guignebourg/JPI

You’ve heard of killing us with kindness? Well, this is killing us with cuteness!

By now, we’re guessing everyone’s heard that The Bold and the Beautiful is getting a fresh new face when Steffy returns to Los Angeles with her kids. No, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is not being replaced, but there is a new actress playing her and Liam’s daughter, Kelly!

More: The surprising person to reunite Finn and Steffy

Krista Allen (Taylor), of course, was the one to break the news about Remington Evans’ casting by sharing a video of the two actresses having a “conversation” in which we got to learn how Kelly’s new portrayer cries on cue. That was adorable enough, but now she’s shared another video of just how much “grandma” and “granddaughter” have bonded since Evans began!

It’s short, but oh so very, very sweet!

“Me and Remy,’ Allen tweeted, “after she finishes her scenes. She was asking me for a play date soon, and I told her she did a really good job today.”

Little Evans asks Allen on a play date, then leans down for a hug and a mini happy dance. You can hear Allen reply, “Yeah, that’d be really fun,” before whispering to her TV granddaughter, “You did so good!”

Me and Remy … after she finishes her scenes.

She was asking me for a play date soon 🥹 … and I told her she did a really good job today.#boldandbeautiful pic.twitter.com/cwKNaW9V3f — Krista Allen (@KristaAllenXO) June 30, 2022

Yeah, that emoji that Allen included just about sums it all up.

We aren’t quite sure when we’ll be seeing Kelly and her mom back in town, but we do know that they’re obviously filming already, and MacInnes shared a ton of teasers about what she’d filmed for the show while over in Monaco for the Monte Carlo Film Festival.

At least we know we have plenty to look forward to!

As we get ready for Steffy to return and Finn to wake up, check out our photo gallery of their whirlwind romance!