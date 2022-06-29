Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

It’s all in a day’s work for this supermom of three.

She may be a mom to three little boys, one she just gave birth to last month, but when it comes to looking fabulous, The Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) is always on point — and this year’s Daytime Emmys appearance was no different.

The CBS soap fave posted a video before heading out for daytime’s biggest night and took her followers on a journey of getting glammed up for the event — all the while with her three boys in tow.

The video started out with Wood holding her sons Lenix and Brando before starting her beauty routine. In the next shot, with baby Brando all cozied up to his mommy’s chest, Wood began applying her makeup… then, just like that, shazam! She showed off the finished look with her hair and makeup spot-on and wearing a beautiful floral number.

Next, she was at the Daytime Emmys sharing hugs and celebrating with her castmates, including Kimberlin Brown (Sheila), Don Diamont (Bill) and John McCook (Eric), to name a few. Wood walked the red carpet like a pro, celebrated the wins of her peers and danced the night away.

Like we said, this mom can do it all — and continues to look bold and beautiful no matter what she does!

