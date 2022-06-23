Credit: Image: D Guignebourg/JPI

Well, we didn’t quite see this coming!

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Denise Richards (Shauna) made news recently when she pushed back at her ex, Charlie Sheen, after he was critical of their daughter, Sami Sheen, joining OnlyFans. For those not in the know, that’s a website known for folks posting explicit content — though that’s far from all it contains!

At the time, as we reported, Richards declared her love and support for her daughter in whatever she did. Not long after, she took to Instagram to elaborate and push back hard against folks who decided to criticize her and Sheen.

“Lots of negative comments on my social this past week,” she wrote in a text post. “I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18-year-old daughter has. And I also can’t be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things and Playboy. Quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either.

“And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age?” Richards continued. “It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle. I’m in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you.”

She then went on to say she’d mostly just learned about OnlyFans recently (something that’s probably true of a lot of folks who follow her… and now us!), but essentially, she was supportive of the folks who make money with their own photos rather than letting the likes of Instagram and Twitter cash in on them.

She ended the post musing at opening her own OnlyFans page… and now it seems she’s decided to go for it!

Just today, Richards posted a short video of her in a white dress walking into the ocean as Len’s “Steal My Sunshine” played over it. The actress captioned it with, “Ready…here we go. #onlyfans.”

She included, as many folks do on Instagram, a link to the site. And lo and behold, the actress does, indeed, have a brand new OnlyFans page!

In fact, it’s so new, it currently only has one post up, but we imagine that will grow. But no, we don’t know what kind of content she’s posting, nor are we going to check!

Seeing as how the actress was, however, writing above about using it as a platform for content not that different from what’s on more conventional social media, it wouldn’t be a stretch to guess it wouldn’t be anything too explicit.

Plus, Richards is far from the first celebrity to branch out onto OnlyFans. The likes of Carmen Electra, Tyler Posey and Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan all host their own accounts.

Either way, friends and fans seem to be ready to support her!

“OMG,” Megan Lombardi responded on Instagram, “plot twist!! Get it, Denise!”

Speaking of plot twists, what if the next time Shauna showed up, she announced the same? After all, a gal has to make money somewhere, especially if she’s not married into the Forrester clan… yet. Honestly, we could imagine bestie Quinn backing her one hundred percent, and Ridge suddenly intrigued enough to pry his eyes away from Brook and Taylor!

