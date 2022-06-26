Bold & Beautiful’s Cassandra Creech Opens Her Heart About ‘My Healer, My Teacher, My Bliss’ — Now If Only He’d Quit Doing One Thing!
“You were promised to someone else,” she recalled. But fate had other ideas.
On June 20, Cassandra Creech found her heart too darned full to keep the love contained inside. So “join me,” she told her Instagram followers, “in wishing Herbert, [aka] ‘The Wonder-Puppy,’ happy birthday.”
The Bold & Beautiful actress then shared the sweet story of when the stars aligned to bring her together with Herbert. “I recall that Father’s Day weekend drive to San Diego Second Chance Dog Rescue,” Grace’s portrayer said. “You’d just arrived fresh off the back of a truck from Mexico.
“You were promised to someone else,” she added. “They never showed, and you became mine… I became yours, really. Destiny! You picked me!”
Creech’s adorable new four-legged family member was perfect in every way… except one. “Your slave name was ‘Chunky Pete,’ but I named you Herbert Jayhawk, after my dad,” she said.
Ever since, the twosome have been inseparable (as the magnificent pictures that accompany her post will attest). “You are my healer, my teacher, my bliss… I love you,” said the actress, hastening to add her one teensy request of Herbert. “Stop opening the refrigerator.”
Somehow, we have a feeling he can get away with even that!
