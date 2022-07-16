Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

On July 16, 2019, the CBS fave and his wife welcomed their first child, a little girl named Poppy Marie.

Today’s a special day for The Bold and the Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) and his wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and Soaps.com wants to send their daughter, Poppy Marie, a very happy birthday! The couple welcomed their firstborn on July 16, 2019, at 2:32 am.

So, today, as she turns three, join us as we look back at some of the memorable milestones with her mommy and daddy…

Hello, World

A picture is worth a thousand words and this one is a perfect example of the old adage.

Nap Time With Pops

With little Poppy sound asleep, and her tiny fingers wrapped around daddy’s, Novlan simply captioned the photo, “sigh.” So sweet.

First Labor Day

Here’s Poppy, sporting a bonnet on her head, “lovin Labor Day” with her daddy in Malibu, California.

A Stroll in Santa Fe

And during another outing with her pops, the two could be seen strolling to the Santa Fe Plaza in New Mexico.

First Halloween

The CBS star shared a photo from Shawn’s Pumpkin Patch in Los Angeles, California, where he and Ewell enjoyed their “first pumpkin patch with P.”

More: View Days vet’s daughter’s life in pictures

A Sweet ‘Lady’

Taking a page from the 1990 film Three Men and a Little Lady, Novlan, along with two others, are pictured with Poppy, to which he captioned, “Three babies and a lady.”

Sitting With Santa

And for her first trip to see Santa, Poppy was obviously “on the good list.”

Sunday Snuggles

If the first photo doesn’t melt your heart, the second one is guaranteed to. There’s nothing better than some “Sunday snuggles.”

Daddy/Daughter Lunch

And how about a Tuesday daddy/daughter lunch? That’s exactly what Novlan and Poppy did in March 2020 as pictured below with the two of them at the Sweet Butter Kitchen, dressed in white tees and a blue hat for daddy with a blue bow for Poppy.

Easter Fun

“Miss P and her first Easter,” Novlan shared as he and Poppy smiled for the camera wearing festive stickers on their faces.

More: Photos of CBS actor and husband’s son’s milestones

Mother’s Day With Super Mom

Talk about multi-tasking! The actor sent his “super mom” wife a big thanks for “making parenting so fun and being a great mom to P.”

Happy First

For her first birthday, he gave fans a glimpse into the fun, which included some cake and a dip in the pool. “Miss P is one year old,” Novlan stated. “Kayla, what a whirlwind.”

Game Day With Dad

Back on August 1, 2020, Novlan and his little one suited up in their jerseys and had their “game faces ready” for the Edmonton Oilers game. Unfortunately, they lost to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Quack, Quack

Things were all ducky for Poppy’s second Halloween, who, along with her daddy wore matching costumes because “Miss P loves ducks.”

Pumpkin Mania

And if she loved pumpkins just as much, Poppy had a huge variety to choose from as she and her mom had “lots to be thankful for” as they walked along a pumpkin patch on the beach.

Color P Happy

Then for Easter, the fun started with coloring eggs followed by a hunt to find them — and Poppy “found most of ‘em!”

Splashing in Malibu

From playing in the sand to splashing in the ocean with daddy, it’s clear Poppy had an exciting “Malibu Labor Day” in 2021.

A Trip to Disneyland

Dressed in a shirt loaded with recognizable characters, Poppy spent the day at Disneyland with her mom and dad, which included carousel rides, views of the magic castle and a visit to Minnie Mouse’s house.

Winning Team

And speaking of magic… Novlan’s team, the Los Angeles Rams, won Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals and Poppy was there to show her support.

Snack Time

We all know that coffee and donuts go hand in hand, and Poppy knows a thing or two on how best to eat her donut.

Officially a Big Sister

Though there was plenty of fun to be had having been the only child, on June 6, 2022, Poppy became a big sister to little brother Jones Douglas Novlan, who was born “seven weeks early” at “3lbs. 9oz. happy and healthy.”

We hope Poppy had a wonderful birthday celebrating with her dad, mom and little bro!

View our gallery below filled with soap stars and their real-life kids.