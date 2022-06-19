Credit: CBS screenshot

Grace refuses to let Paris marry Carter.

In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of June 20 – 24, several people are poised to blow up Carter’s plans to marry Paris. Read about it below and watch the preview.

Carter dropped by the Forrester mansion to see Eric, only to learn he had gone to the club. As Carter tried to talk to Quinn about his plans for Paris, Quinn was distracted by an alarm that was triggered by Eric’s smart ring indicating his heart rate was elevated.

Of course, Quinn had no idea it was Donna elevating it, but unfortunately for Donna and Eric, Hope caught them in a compromising position. Hope later confronted Eric and told him that he wasn’t being fair to either Donna or Quinn, and he had to make a decision about his marriage. Meanwhile, Carter once again told Quinn that he had to move on with his life.

In the preview of what’s to come this week, Carter tells Paris that he wants to get married right away. However, Grace won’t hear of such things and refuses to let her daughter make this mistake. Paris tells her mother that nothing and no one will stop this wedding. Paris has no idea several people could bring her dreams crashing down to reality.

Quinn rants to her son Wyatt that she can’t let Carter throw his life away on Paris. Wyatt realizes that Carter is still in love with his mother. Will he also realize she hasn’t stopped loving Carter?

Later, Carter tells Quinn that this is what he wants, he wants to settle down and have a family. Quinn cries to him that he doesn’t love Paris. Carter responds, “I can’t have you.”

What do you think fans? Will Wyatt, Grace, or Hope blow up this pentangle? Or will Quinn or Eric finally put an end to their marriage, which has been dead in the water for months now?

Be sure to read the Bold and Beautiful spoilers to find out who else learns about what Eric’s been up to.

Catch up with who is with who, and who has broken up, in our General Hospital couples gallery below. You may see some familiar faces in the gallery!

Video: CBS/YouTube