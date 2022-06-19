Jennifer Gareis attends the 2022 Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys at Pasadena Convention Center on June 18, 2022 in Pasadena, California© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com310-657-9661
Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

And the award for Funniest Performance by a Couple of Former Castmates goes to…

Jennifer Gareis didn’t just present at the 2022 Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards, she presented us with a hilarious video. In it, the Bold & Beautiful leading lady — who plays Donna, as if you didn’t know — gets her hands on a jumbo Emmy, only for a spoiler to appear in the form of a former Young & Restless castmate.

Sharon Case, Tamara Clatterbuck, and Jennifer GareisYoung and Restless set CBS Studios 1/12/99 © John Paschal/JPI 310-657-9661

Backstage at Young & Restless with Sharon Case (Sharon) in ’99…

Credit: John Paschal/JPI

You’ll recall that back when Camryn Grimes was introduced as Cassie, Gareis was playing Grace, and Tamara Clatterbuck, the little girl’s adoptive mother, Alice. In the behind-the-scenes video, Clatterbuck goes for the gold, so to speak, and Gareis playfully pushes her away.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Gareis (@jennifergareis)

In her caption to the post, Gareis says that she was honored to present with Days of Our Lives’ Raven Bowens (Chanel). “Thanks, Tamara… for being my wonderful date,” she added. “However, that Emmy belongs to me!”

More: Stars’ Father’s Day tributes to their dads [PHOTOS]

Ted King attends the 2022 Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys at Pasadena Convention Center on June 18, 2022 in Pasadena, California© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com 310-657-9661

Jack’s portrayer scored the first of the year’s acting awards.

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

In closing, Gareis gave a shout-out to Bold & Beautiful castmate Ted King (Jack), who won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performance. Other victors include Young & Restless for both Casting and Original Song (“Grateful for It All,” from the show’s tribute to Neil).

Revisit some memorable Emmy fashions in the below photo gallery.