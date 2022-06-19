When Push Comes to Shove, ‘That Emmy Belongs to Me!’ Says Bold & Beautiful’s Jennifer Gareis
And the award for Funniest Performance by a Couple of Former Castmates goes to…
Jennifer Gareis didn’t just present at the 2022 Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards, she presented us with a hilarious video. In it, the Bold & Beautiful leading lady — who plays Donna, as if you didn’t know — gets her hands on a jumbo Emmy, only for a spoiler to appear in the form of a former Young & Restless castmate.
Credit: John Paschal/JPI
You’ll recall that back when Camryn Grimes was introduced as Cassie, Gareis was playing Grace, and Tamara Clatterbuck, the little girl’s adoptive mother, Alice. In the behind-the-scenes video, Clatterbuck goes for the gold, so to speak, and Gareis playfully pushes her away.
View this post on Instagram
In her caption to the post, Gareis says that she was honored to present with Days of Our Lives’ Raven Bowens (Chanel). “Thanks, Tamara… for being my wonderful date,” she added. “However, that Emmy belongs to me!”
Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI
In closing, Gareis gave a shout-out to Bold & Beautiful castmate Ted King (Jack), who won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performance. Other victors include Young & Restless for both Casting and Original Song (“Grateful for It All,” from the show’s tribute to Neil).
