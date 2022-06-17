Credit: Priscilla Grant/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Now that’s love.

Some of us consider it a minor miracle if our significant other so much as remembers to fill our coffee cup along with theirs. But Katherine Kelly Lang really goes the extra mile for her significant other, Dominique Zoida. Literally, too.

On June 16, the Bold & Beautiful leading lady shared that she “got out if bed today to be a Sherpa for my honey. He cycled 70 miles up to Santa Barbara, and we stopped to have lunch in Montecito.

“Fun day,” she added, “and now back in bed.”

In response, Katrina Bowden (Flo) exclaimed, “OMG! Let me know next time! Stop in Ventura and say hi! I go to that beach to the left of Dom aaall the time.”

Underscoring how long it has been since Bowden made an appearance as Brooke’s niece, Lang asked, “Are you living in Ventura now? We would have called you if we knew.”

Krista Allen (Taylor) said that “I know Dom appreciated that so much” and called her on-screen romantic rival the “hottest Sherpa on the planet.”

Chiming in, John McCook (Eric) revealed that he, too, had had a busy day. Although, um, maybe not quite as busy as Lang and Zoida. “I watered the lawn,” he said. “Whew… I’m in awe.”

