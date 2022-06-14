Credit: CBS

Sometimes real life can be just as dramatic as a soap.

It’s been a little while since we’ve seen Shauna flirt with Ridge or get mixed up with daughter Flo’s drama on The Bold and the Beautiful. There’s no word on when she might make her Los Angeles return, but right now, it sounds like Denise Richards has her hands full with her real-life ex, Charlie Sheen, and their daughter, Sami Sheen.

More: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood kicks off Emmy season

It seems that the younger Sheen has joined OnlyFans, a website known for its sexually explicit content. And her father, according to Us Weekly, is not happy about this development.

“I do not condone this,” Sheen told the magazine, “but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

It should be noted that while OnlyFans is known for its sexually explicit content, that’s not all it caters to. The website is also a platform for other content creators like fitness trainers, cosplayers, musicians and even a number of other celebrities to share non-sexual content directly with their fans.

We’re not commenting on the direction she may go, though Sheen clearly already has his own fears of what it may end up becoming. Sami Sheen, however, is of legal age, so, as her father noted, it’s entirely up to her to decide on what she wants to create.

When she turned 18 back in March, Richards shared an Instagram post celebrating her firstborn’s birthday, writing, “I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed and grateful to be your mom. I love you, my sweet Sami.”

Charlie Sheen, though, was quick to point out to Us Weekly that their daughter didn’t make this decision “under my roof,” as she’s currently living with Richards. The Bold & Beautiful actress responded by telling the magazine that their daughter was a legal adult and her decision had nothing to do with who she was living with.

“All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment,” Richards explained, echoing the birthday sentiment that she loves her daughter unconditionally. But, the actress pointed out, Sami “makes her own choices.”

When Sheen launched her OnlyFans on Instagram with a simple post, her mother jumped into the comments to write, “Sami, I will always support you and always have your back. I love you.”

“I love you,” Sheen wrote back. “Thank you.”

More: Tanner Novlan announces son’s early birth

Every child grows up to be an adult making their own choices. Sometimes, the only thing parents can do is offer their unconditional love and support. Just ask the folks on The Bold and the Beautiful. Those kids are criminals, but Ridge still loves Thomas and Shauna still supports Flo!

Shauna and Ridge may have fizzled out, but check out our photo gallery of Bold & Beautiful’s top 35 couples!