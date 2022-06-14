Bold & Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Kicks Off Emmy Season In Style — and Wait Until You See Who Crashed the Party!
Who’ll wind up hosting next year’s luncheon?
When it comes to the annual Daytime Emmys, there are a whole lot of things we look forward to. Will soaps get the respect they deserve? Who’ll be wearing what on the red carpet? And of course, which show will wind up walking away with the top prize?
And then there’s what’s become our favorite pre-Emmys tradition, the Leading Ladies Luncheon. Each year, whoever walked away with the Outstanding Leading Actress trophy during the previous season invites the current nominees to lunch. Given that the honor was bestowed upon Bold & Beautiful‘s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood during the 2021 telecast, she gathered this year’s nominees to break bread at LOAM, located in downtown Los Angeles’ Ace Hotel. (Want to know what was on the menu? Check it out here!)
This year’s attendees were Laura Wright (Carly, General Hospital), Cythia Watros (Nina, General Hospital), Arianne Zucker (Nicole, Days of Our Lives) and Marci Miller (whose Days of Our Lives alter ego, Abby, had met a tragic fate only the day before). Unable to attend was this year’s fifth nominee, The Young and the Restless‘ Mishael Morgan (Amanda).
View this post on Instagram
Having attended several of the luncheons over the years, Laura Wright (Carly, General Hospital) was happy to be included again. “Another amazing Leading Ladies luncheon,” she posted to Instagram. “Thank you [Jacqueline] for hosting this special tradition, and a huge shout-out to [Loam] for making it so memorable!. Cheers to us, ladies! See you on the 24th!”
Of course, if you look at the pic above, you’ll notice there was a very special guest in attendance: Miller’s daughter, Willet. Hey, you know a good time is being had by all when someone’s missing a shoe… right, Willet?
