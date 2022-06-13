Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Bold & Beautiful star becomes a dad for the second time, well ahead of schedule!

It was back in February when Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan and wife Kayla Ewell announced they were expecting their second child together. At the time, the thrilled couple revealed that Ewell was pregnant with a boy, with the mama-to-be enthusing, “I really wanted to be a boy mom. I’m excited to meet him. It’ll be fun.”

Ewell, who, filled in for Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy in intimate scenes opposite her husband’s Finn character when The Bold and the Beautiful returned to filming mid-pandemic, looked forward to embracing new motherhood in a more relaxed world. Poppy was six months old when the pandemic sent everyone into lockdown, and she observed, “So in a way, even though it’s our second baby, it’ll be our first time experiencing it in a somewhat ‘normal’ way.”

The proud papa took to Instagram to announce the birth to his fans and followers. He shared a photo of he and Ewell holding the newborn’s tiny hand and declared, “Jones Douglas Novlan.” Given some would be taken by surprise at the baby arriving in June, he went on to explain, “Our lil man couldn’t wait to join us!”

It turns out, the little guy was born last week. Novlan detailed, “He came 6/6/22, 7 weeks early, 3lbs 9oz.” Given how tiny Jones is, Dad was quick to assure, “He’s happy and healthy. Mom is doing great too.”

We’re so happy to hear that all are doing well, and we’re sure Poppy is as pleased as punch. As Ewell explained previously, the little girl was more than ready for her new role: “She tells everyone on the street, even dogs on the street that she’s a big sister, and she’s really excited about it.”

Novlan gave a shout-out to the staff that helped make what could have been a frightening experience a positive one: “Thank you to Dr. Waldman, Dr. Valenton and the entire NICU nursing staff at Cedars Sinai for being so amazing.”

Bold & Beautiful’s Krista Allen, who plays his onscreen mother-in-law, Taylor, was one of the first to offer up congratulations and posted, “Congratulations Mom and Pop!!! 🙏🏼 Welcome to the world Jones!!”

Novlan shared some beautiful shots of his expectant wife, along with their daughter, as well as a lovely tribute to her on Mother’s Day in anticipation of their expanding family and gushed, “We are so lucky to have you as the mother of our family! Thanks for everything you do.”

Less than a month ago, Ewell bared her baby bump in a summertime moment by the pool, having no idea at the time that their bundle of joy would be making an unexpectedly early entrance into the world!

Soaps.com sends out huge congratulations to Tanner Novlan, Kayla Ewell and Poppy on their new arrival! Feel free to leave your messages for the family in the comment section below.

