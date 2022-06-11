Credit: Sean Smith/CBS

And would you look at that picture? The eyes really are the windows to the soul.

These days, it’s hard to imagine Jacqueline MacInnes Wood being anything but Ms. Popularity. The Bold & Beautiful Emmy winner epitomizes the title of her soap, she’s so articulate and witty that she’s a better conversation starter than a glass of wine, and she has a husband and three children that are picture-perfect enough to live inside a frame. But “when I was in high school, I was bullied,” she tells Soaps.com.

A Turning Point in Her Life

It was no fun, obviously. However, Wood has seen the silver lining in even that dark cloud in her past. “Honestly, I feel like it was a godsend because that gave me some resiliency and some grit,” she says. Not only that, but it lent meaning to her family manifesto. “My mom would always say, ‘No one can ever define you.’

“Of course, that can be very difficult when you are going through those obstacles and difficult times,” she adds. “So my mom saying that at a really young age I think started me off on the right foot.”

Lesson Learned

It certainly helped Wood when she got into showbiz, as jam-packed as it is with rejection. “When I got into this career, I was able to handle a lot more,” she says.

Even now, the actress tries to see things as sunny side up. “I always start my day off in gratitude. I wasn’t always like that,” she admits. “You know, you have moments where you’re like, ‘OK, this sucks.’ But I just constantly remind myself of being grateful for the little things.”

A Picture Says a Thousand Words

It shows — even in her beatific expression. Whether Wood had forgotten to caption the image that she shared this week, as fans were missing their regular visits with Steffy, we’d have known exactly what had inspired the peaceful look on her face.

