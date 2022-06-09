Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

Something significant is afoot for the inspirational actress who plays Bridget Forrester.

It’s been a couple of months now since Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget returned for the hospital drama involving Steffy after the shooting in the alley, and we could see more of Ashley Jones’ character in the future. After all, Deacon, Thomas and Bill are all in need of love interests. Might Bridget be in for a some romance?

It’s certainly possible, and the actress took to social media to tease, “Very big day today,” which got us to thinking…

Jones could be referring to something Bold & Beautiful related — and she promised to “explain later” — however, it’s more likely to be an event significant to her personally given the tone of the rest of her message, which encouraged others to “keep going” if they are “in transition exiting one chapter and starting the next.” She also noted, “One day we’ll look back and realize how strong we are and how far we’ve come.”

Jones appealed to her followers to leave words of encouragement for “all of us”.

Ashley Jones is certainly a survivor and an inspiration. Back in 2019, she filed for divorce from husband Joel Henricks amid allegations of abuse fueled by addictions, after being forced to flee her home with her son. A domestic violence restraining order against Henricks was later made permanent and Jones was awarded full custody of their son Hayden.

Along with the post, Bold & Beautiful’s lovely “Bridget” shared two gorgeous photos of herself in a flirty floral summer dress. It turns out the snaps were taken on a recent girls’ trip to Catalina Island, which she also shared clips from along with the tribute, “Oh Catalina! How we love to escape to you.” She went on to tease, “Memories come home and the secrets of the island stay,” with a wink emoji. We hope she had an absolute blast bonding with the “birthday people” in her posse!

