Credit: CBS screenshot

Carter keeps wondering what could have been.

In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of June 6 – 10, Donna asks Eric who makes him happy. Read about it below and watch the preview.

Carter promised to help Quinn with her efforts to repair her marriage with Eric and vowed to try and move on with Paris. However, Quinn didn’t want him to do that because she knows he doesn’t love Paris, and he’d be settling. Carter felt by committing to Paris, she’d stop asking questions about the two of them, which could cause problems for Quinn and Eric. He tearfully admitted they both knew who he was in love with, but he couldn’t have her.

Meanwhile, Eric and Donna continued carrying on in a private room at the health club, where Eric is supposed to be working on strengthing his health. Well in a way, he’s getting some good workouts in! Eric even told Donna that he hadn’t felt this wonderful in a very long time, and admitted the affair ruptured his marriage and it might be irreparable at this point. Donna finally asked Eric, who she was madly in love with, to leave his wife!

In a preview of what’s to come, even though Carter admits to Quinn that he can’t stop thinking about what could have been, she reaffirms her commitment to Eric. She refuses to hurt him again as their affair did.

At the club and in her undergarments, Donna asks Eric if Quinn makes him happy. He admits she used to. Later Quinn caresses Eric’s cheek and calls him her wonderful, loyal husband. Apparently, the guilt finally starts to get to him and while in bed, Eric tells Donna they can’t keep doing this and this affair has to end.

Do you want to see Eric and Quinn work things out? Or is their marriage truly over and they’ve found the ones they are supposed to be with in Carter and Donna?

Be sure to read the Bold and Beautiful spoilers to find out who has a stunning request for Eric.

Before leaving, click on the below photo gallery to see then-and-now photos of your former Young & Restless favorites.

Video: CBS/YouTube