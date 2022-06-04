Bold & Beautiful Releases a One-of-a-Kind Keepsake Filled With ‘Passion, Heartache and Joy’ From Some of Its Most Unforgettable Storylines

We invite you to visit Apple Music to preview the tracks, including Figure Eight, Spencer Tension, Ambient Love Theme, Mulholland Drive, Baby Beth and Hope, Playing for Keeps, Weight of the World, Memories, Hope Diamond, Malibu Sunset, Beach Run, Endless Love Medley, Storylines, Carter and Quinn Affair, Breaking Darkness, Hope and Wyatt No More, Taking a Breath, Forrester Secrets, Forever Gone, They Took Beth, Lost Love, Family Bond, Love Me Again, Liam and Hope Forever, Dark Obsession, On the Beach, Confession, Brooke and Bill in Dubai, Dubai Helicopter Fall, Australia Wedding, Forrester Intrigue, Australian Shores, Sheila Returns, Ghosting and Steffy’s Grief .

Executive Producer and Head Writer Bradley P. Bell added, “This extraordinary album encompasses love, passion, heartache, suspense, and joy. John’s enormous musical talent connects us in a beautiful way to all of these emotions. We are pleased to offer it to our loyal viewers.”

Well now, you too can own a little piece of the drama since the Daytime Emmy Award-winning CBS soap has launched an original scores album. Music from the Series, Volume One is now available on Apple Music, Spotify and all music streaming platforms. Originally composed and scored by Bold & Beautiful’s Emmy-winning composer John Nordstrom, the album features 35 recognizable and moving theme songs, to which he stated, “These scores have impacted our characters on our screens and in our lives.”

Through the years, viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful have watched their favorite characters get into one mess or another, fall in love over and over again and even set out on new adventures. Music is often added to highlight the scenes and we can’t tell you how many times we’ve heard from fans asking for details about the songs that have played on the show.

1 / 38 <p>OK, so the poor little rich girl and the Casanova who worshipped ground that she only <em>thought</em> about walking on might not have been the deepest couple ever to pair up. But you’ve gotta admit, they sure were purty together.</p>

2 / 38 <p>Some may call these two the odd couple. And quirktacular, they are. But we nonetheless call them the perfect couple, as sweet as the lemon bars for which Pam’s known almost as well as her moments off her rocker.</p>

3 / 38 <p>Why Maya’s gorgeous sister split from the Forrester heir (then Rome Flynn) — also gorgeous, you’ll recall — remains as big a mystery as the Bermuda Triangle. Maybe bigger. Honestly, we don’t know how we’d measure that.</p>

4 / 38 <p>Yes, yes, Brooke Logan had him first. But it’s hard for the shrink (then Hunter Tylo) — or, for that matter, <em>anybody</em> — to find a man that her constant competition <em>hasn’t</em> had first. Not to go all Stephanie Forrester, but Brooke <em>has</em> been around!</p>

5 / 38 <p>Maybe they weren’t endgame. Or even middlegame. But at least they had something so good going on that the scheme queen was willing to kidnap her rival and fake a terminal illness to <em>keep</em> it going on. That’s something… um, isn’t it?</p>

6 / 38 <p>You never forget your first love. Well, unless you’re Brooke’s daughter (then Kim Matula). Then, er, maybe. But <em>we</em> never forgot her first love, the Forrester Creations photographer for whom she “developed” strong feelings.</p>

7 / 38 <p>From the “sick and wrong” files comes this twosome that, despite their genesis — the con man wed Brooke’s virginal daughter to make Amber Moore jealous — still left us kinda rooting for them. And yes, feeling super uncomfortable about it.</p>

8 / 38 <p>“Till death do us part” has rarely been a more poignant vow than when it was exchanged by Amber’s doomed cousin and the love of her very short life.</p>

9 / 38 <p>Power couple? Table for two? Right this way. It took Nick’s mother and father decades to figure out how well they fit together, but once they finally did… Oh, who are we kidding? It was a disaster (but at least an engrossing one!).</p>

10 / 38 <p>Act shocked all you like. But let’s be real. For sheer adoration, does any pair on this list come <em>close</em> to the admiration that Dollar Bill feels for himself? Rhetorical question, and even if there was an answer, it would be no.</p>

11 / 38 <p>We couldn’t blame Bridget’s “doomed” aunt for falling for the handsome sailor after he not only served as her late-in-life prom date but gave her much more than a kiss before “dying.” Talk about making one’s first time a good time!</p>

12 / 38 <p>We only got to see the, ahem, “push/pull” of their relationship briefly on screen. Once we had, though, we knew that Wyatt’s mom and dad could catch fire again at a moment’s notice. (Quick, put away all the breakables!)</p>

13 / 38 <p>At last, Hope’s ex lived down the embarrassment of his masked hookup with Brooke… only for his innocent subsequent girlfriend to go bat-guano-crazy and get herself turned into roadkill. Some guys have all the luck; others, like Oliver, none.</p>

14 / 38 <p>A match made in hell? For sure. But the psycho’s relationship with the Forrester patriarch was her last (and probably best?) chance of being remembered as something other than the female equivalent of Freddy Krueger.</p>

15 / 38 <p>Sure, she got Sheila as a monster-in-law. But at least Steffy’s marriage to the hot doc batted her out of the never-ending ping-pong game that she played with former husband Liam Spencer and sometime stepsister Hope.</p>

16 / 38 <p>She helped him draw dresses again. C’mon! Never mind that she was his late first wife’s niece and at the time married to his sorta brother, Rick. If <em>that</em> doesn’t scream “true love,” what does?</p>

17 / 38 <p>Like a supernova, it didn’t last. However, that doesn’t diminish the amplitude of frisky fun on display when Liam’s ex got together with his half brother.</p>

18 / 38 <p><a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-bold-and-the-beautiful/news/623299/bold-beautiful-darin-brooks-wyatt-breaking-up-with-flo-hope/" target="_blank">We’re with Darin Brooks on this one</a>. There <em>was</em> something special about the romance between Liam’s on-again/off-again wife (Matula here) and his half brother. And yes, we hear how weird that sounds even as we type it.</p>

19 / 38 <p>What happens when a have-not falls for a has-it-all? This! And it was so epic that it didn’t matter in the slightest to Richie Rich that his beguiling sweetheart turned out to be transgender. Love is love, y’all, and it’s always in fashion.</p>

20 / 38 <p>More than a mere May/December affair, these two served as a hot, hot reminder that age is nothing but a number — and left behind photographic evidence to prove it. Apple, anyone?</p>

21 / 38 <p>A flirtation, never mind a fling, between these two should have been a non-starter, what with her relationships with his sons. Yet ’shippers hold out hope for them (cough) “Still.”</p>

22 / 38 <p>Their relationship was so shocking that his mom was ready to go all <em>Psycho</em> on the Slut From the Valley. It was also so <em>real</em> that we can’t discount the genuineness of their love for one another.</p>

23 / 38 <p>Was his boss lady to the lust of his life? Nah. “Bucky Boy” was too shallow for that. But insofar as he was capable of love, he loved her more than he ever did any other woman.</p>

24 / 38 <p>Penny for your thoughts? Pass. How about a “Quarter”? And we’ll bet those those thoughts include an acknowledgement that these two were too hot to handle. If only the show hadn’t chickened out on pursuing their connection…</p>

25 / 38 <p>Sleeping with your son-in-law? Brooke doesn’t need us to tell her that that wasn’t a good look. Neither of them do. But something was born between the illicit lovers besides Hope that has withstood the test of time. That ain’t nothing.</p>

26 / 38 <p>She moved heaven and earth to get them together, then to <em>keep</em> them together. And even after he chose not to be Hope-less, embers still stirred between the exes that threatened to burn to a crisp every relationship that they had afterwards.</p>

27 / 38 <p>“Fraught” doesn’t begin to describe the tenor of this coupling. Yet even years later, we can’t shake off the way that they connected — and made us think that someday they’d reconnect. If only it wasn’t for…</p>

28 / 38 <p>As tends to happen, it was Bridget’s mom who had the more intense relationship with the fella in question. And were the sailor to drop anchor in L.A. again, we have zero doubt that they’d once again make themselves must-sea TV. (Note: That’s not his actual boat.)</p>

29 / 38 <p>Eyebrows raised and jaws dropped at this pairing. But the yin/yang matchup yielded an explosive marriage that no one can say hasn’t been as addictive to watch as any drug could be to take.</p>

30 / 38 <p>As naughty as it gets, the pairing of the nanny and her ward was as “taboo” as it was “boo’d up.” Despite that, their tumultuous relationship and marriage(s) elevated the pairing well beyond the realm of adolescent exploration.</p>

31 / 38 <p>Maybe there’s a reason that the playboy (originally Ronn Moss) has never been able to make a romance last more than a few years. And maybe that reason is that a part of his heart has never stopped belonging to his ill-fated first wife.</p>

32 / 38 <p>There are IHOPs that haven’t “waffled” as much as Bill’s son. But no matter how often he’s strayed, usually in Steffy’s direction, he’s always come back to his first love. Well, at least so far. Check back with us next week; ya never know!</p>

33 / 38 <p>Brooke got there first and may well be the woman who ends up there last. In between, however, there’s no denying that Ridge‘s Doc has been awfully good for what ails him. Whether he’s an Rx for more than heartache for her remains debatable.</p>

34 / 38 <p>Don’t be mean — they were more than, um, horsing around when we started to imagine that she’d ride off into the sunset with her Stallion. Heck, at any given moment, they could giddy-up and go at it again!</p>

35 / 38 <p>Brooke and Ridge, they were never going to be. Fine. These star-crossed lovers were definitely the <em>second</em>-most tortured twosome ever to suggest that the show should’ve been called <em>Embattled & Beleaguered.</em></p>

36 / 38 <p>The living embodiment of opposites attracting, the former marrieds vowed to stick together for better or worse — perhaps not realizing at the time just how bad “worse” was going to be. Or how intimately involved in “worse” the pairing at No. 5 was so often going to be.</p>

37 / 38 <p>Join us, won’t you, in raising a (martini) glass to the couple whose marriages were so combustible, they frequently tested the structural integrity of their mansion. They may not have had the kind of relationship that involved a trail of rose petals leading to the bed, but if you looked beyond its thorniness, you could still see a love in full bloom.</p>