Bold & Beautiful Releases a One-of-a-Kind Keepsake Filled With ‘Passion, Heartache and Joy’ From Some of Its Most Unforgettable Storylines
Themes that “have impacted our characters on our screens and in our lives.”
Through the years, viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful have watched their favorite characters get into one mess or another, fall in love over and over again and even set out on new adventures. Music is often added to highlight the scenes and we can’t tell you how many times we’ve heard from fans asking for details about the songs that have played on the show.
Well now, you too can own a little piece of the drama since the Daytime Emmy Award-winning CBS soap has launched an original scores album. Music from the Series, Volume One is now available on Apple Music, Spotify and all music streaming platforms. Originally composed and scored by Bold & Beautiful’s Emmy-winning composer John Nordstrom, the album features 35 recognizable and moving theme songs, to which he stated, “These scores have impacted our characters on our screens and in our lives.”
Executive Producer and Head Writer Bradley P. Bell added, “This extraordinary album encompasses love, passion, heartache, suspense, and joy. John’s enormous musical talent connects us in a beautiful way to all of these emotions. We are pleased to offer it to our loyal viewers.”
We invite you to visit Apple Music to preview the tracks, including Figure Eight, Spencer Tension, Ambient Love Theme, Mulholland Drive, Baby Beth and Hope, Playing for Keeps, Weight of the World, Memories, Hope Diamond, Malibu Sunset, Beach Run, Endless Love Medley, Storylines, Carter and Quinn Affair, Breaking Darkness, Hope and Wyatt No More, Taking a Breath, Forrester Secrets, Forever Gone, They Took Beth, Lost Love, Family Bond, Love Me Again, Liam and Hope Forever, Dark Obsession, On the Beach, Confession, Brooke and Bill in Dubai, Dubai Helicopter Fall, Australia Wedding, Forrester Intrigue, Australian Shores, Sheila Returns, Ghosting and Steffy’s Grief.
