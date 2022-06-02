Credit: Sean Smith/CBS

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress gives a peek into her maternity leave.

It’s only been a few weeks since The Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) gave birth to her third child with husband Elan Ruspoli and now the CBS fave, who is relaxing on maternity leave, shared a photo, looking fabulous in a bikini, with her sons Rise, Lennix and baby Brando.

Yesterday, which she described as their “Wellness Wednesday,” Wood smiled at her oldest son “shaman Rise” while he was heading up a sound bath for his mama and little brothers.

This is only the second photo we’ve seen of Wood with her newly expanded brood. On Tuesday, May 24, she first introduced to the world her newborn by sharing a precious pic with her boys that was captioned, “And then there were three.”

On Wednesday, June 1, fans watched as Steffy said an emotional goodbye to her family and Liam before she left with Kelly and Hayes to take some time away from Los Angeles and the cliff house, which, as she stated held so many memories of her husband Finn. While Steffy and the rest of the world believe that Finn died at the hands of his biological mother Sheila, we all know better — and so does Li, who is hiding him in a room in order to nurse her son back to health.

And while the actress is off on maternity leave, and Steffy is off in an attempt to mend her broken heart, it’s only a matter of time before Finn wakes up, given that Li saw his eyes begin to twitch.

Be sure to let us know in the comments how you would like to see this storyline play out.

