Sometimes a back-from-the-dead twist means more than just that a character is coming back from the dead.

There was a time when, if The Bold and the Beautiful killed off a character, it was devastating. Impactful. Real. Take, for instance, the death of the soap’s original heroine, Caroline Spencer. Three years after the show debuted, it along with grieving husband Ridge Forrester was rocked to its core by her passing. And though portrayer Joanna Johnson was eventually brought back as surprise twin Karen, Caroline was never raised from the grave.

Well, unless you count as an occasional vision. (We don’t.)

Where It All Got Wacky

In subsequent years, Bold & Beautiful began to get a bit loosey-goosey with matters of life and death. Taylor Hayes croaked. Twice. Felicia Forrester was said to have kicked the bucket, only for the bucket to turn out to be undented. And we can’t even imagine tallying the number of times that, between this show and The Young and the Restless, Sheila Carter has made a round trip to the hereafter.

But now, with the resurrection of Tanner Novlan’s beloved Finn Finnegan, the soap feels like it’s turned a corner. Like it’s saying, “Don’t worry, if a character is popular enough, they’ll only ever die in air quotes.” Which, on the one hand, is lovely. Fans were mighty displeased that Steffy’s husband had traded a stethoscope for a toe tag. On the other, it makes it tough to care what happens.

What It Means Going Forward

Think about it. Suppose Brooke was killed in a terrible car crash next week. Every character on the show would have a reaction, and we’d be supposed to have one, too. But how could we? Why would we, when we’ve been sent the message that the soap only puts down rugs to pull them out from under us? We’d just sit there twiddling our thumbs waiting for the “shocking reveal” that she’s alive and well and rocking an exceptionally fashionable Band-Aid on a beach somewhere.

What are your thoughts? Will Finn’s resurrection make it harder to worry when another character meets their maker? Or are you just glad to have him back? On your way to the comments…

