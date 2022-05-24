Bold & Beautiful Alum Adrienne Frantz Shares a Troubling Update on 11-Week-Old Killian: ‘I Hope He Gets Better Soon’
The exhausted mama and her little one were back at the doctor’s after being released from the hospital.
One day after news broke that Adrienne Frantz took her 11-week-old son, Killian, to the ER with a high fever, comes an update from the exhausted mom of three that’s, well, a little troubling. The Bold & Beautiful and Young & Restless alum, who played Amber Moore on both soaps, revealed that after spending an exhausting 12 hours in hospital… they were sent home. Only Killian wasn’t better…
Frantz explained in her latest update post on Instagram, that the baby received some results — “a super high white blood count” — but, seemingly, no real answers despite Cedars-Sinai sending them home.
More: B&B fans push back against “Bridge” as destiny
Back at home, the fevers, which she previously described as “really high” for an 11-week-old, continued through the night and into the next day, and Frantz, consequently found herself back at the doctor’s with the wee one.
The poor mama, who added a “no sleep” hashtag to her post, is undoubtedly wiped out and worried. Alongside a photo of cutie-patootie Killian, Frantz shared the sentiment, “I hope he gets better soon!!” We do, too!
Supportive Bold & Beautiful stars, Ashley Jones (Bridget), Jennifer Gareis (Donna) Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and John McCook (Eric) were on hand in the comments to thank her for the update and to express their hopes for a quick recovery for the babe. McCook sweetly posted, “Arms around you and your baby…”
More: Tanner Novlan talks Finn’s resurrection
Here’s hoping the next update will be good news and that this wonderful mama and her little one will soon be able to rest easy.
Don’t miss Michelle Stafford’s hottest red carpet looks, ranked in the photo gallery below.