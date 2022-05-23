Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan on Finn’s Resurrection: ‘Don’t Be Mad at Me, But… ‘

As we countdown to the Steffy/Finn reunion , join us in reliving the good, the bad and the (supposedly) deadly moments in their romance.

Of course, the aforementioned members of Sinn nation are definitely hoping he and his wife reunite in the not-too-distant future. “I don’t know how much I can tell,” he teased, “but how amazing would that be if we could reunite Finn and Steffy?

With his character now back from the dead, @tannernovlan spills how hard it was to keep his return to @BandB_CBS a secret ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/HQnK1p2UNe

Now, however, she — like all his other fans — can take a deep breath. “That’s what I think our show does so well,” he explained on the chatfest (which you can view below). “You never know what’s going to happen or where this is going to go.”

And hey, keep this in mind: He also couldn’t tell his biggest fan. “My mom is the biggest Bold & Beautiful fan,” he shared. “You guys, she was devastated when she found out I was getting killed off… she was so mad at the producers!”

Of course, the first question was whether or not he knew from the start that Finn would survive being accidentally shot by his mother. “Here’s the thing,” he admitted. “I kinda knew. Don’t be mad at me, but I was blown away at the fan’s reaction!” After giving a shout-out to Sinn nation (aka Steffy/Finn fans), he continued. “I couldn’t believe the support. But I’m contractually obligated not to tell you guys, and I felt awful about it!”

Less than an hour after Bold & Beautiful revealed that Finn is alive, portrayer Tanner Novlan appeared on The Talk. “I’m back!” mouthed the actor as he made his way on stage, his excitement bubbling over as he grinned from ear to ear.

1 / 21 <p>When Steffy woke up in the hospital in horrible pain it wasn’t long before she realized she had a really hot doctor. Dr. John “Finn Finnegan’s bedside manner proved to be just as good as his looks and expertise. By the time Steffy left the hospital she was one smitten kitten.</p>

2 / 21 <p>Steffy wasn’t home even one day before Dr. Finnegan showed up on her doorstep to, ahem, check in. He explained he lived nearby, lest she think he was creepy, but as it turned out, Steffy had zero qualms about the hunky doc making house calls.</p>

3 / 21 <p>When Steffy’s ex, Liam, began to kick up a stink about Finn’s romantic interest in his patient, Finn defended himself and his professionality, then decided to pay Steffy a visit to clear up the matter. She was disappointed to learn that he would no longer see her as his patient, but very pleased to hear he wanted to continue their blossoming relationship. They were falling in love and shared a kiss — a first for them and for <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>, which subbed in Tanner Novlan’s real-life spouse to get around social distancing protocols.</p>

4 / 21 <p>It wasn’t long before the people in Steffy’s life began to realize something was off with her. It turns out she had become addicted to the painkillers that Finn would no longer prescribe and was spiraling after getting them from Vinny. Finn teamed with her loved ones to convince her to go to rehab and get clean.</p>

5 / 21 <p>It was none other than Finn, of course, who put this beautiful smile on Steffy’s face during one of their visits in rehab. He also convinced her to share her experience with others in a video spot, which she found very therapeutic.</p>

6 / 21 <p>Everything was coming up roses for a while after Steffy returned home, until the fateful night Liam showed up on her doorstep believing he’d seen Hope kissing Thomas. A bottle of tequila and a bunch of limes later, Steffy and Liam had drunkenly hooked up. The guilt mounted for both of them after the fact and Finn began to sense something was up with his new girlfriend.</p>

7 / 21 <p>Steffy knew in her heart that she wanted to be with Finn, despite her slip up with Liam, and the two made love all night long. Given the short time frame between her sleeping with Liam and Finn, it could only mean one thing on a soap…</p>

8 / 21 <p>Yep, Steffy was pregnant and didn’t know whether the father of her unborn child was Liam or Finn. She was forced to confess to her new love that not only had she cheated on him, she was expecting a child that may or may not be his. Finn was astounded.</p>

9 / 21 <p>Being the all-around good guy he is, Finn decided that despite Steffy’s, er, mistake, he wanted to carry on with their relationship. Steffy was relieved and the pair took to repeatedly expressing their hope — and confidence — that the baby would turn out to be his when a paternity test could be run.</p>

10 / 21 <p>However, when the paternity test was run, and the results came in, Finn learned he was <em>not</em> the father, and the baby was Liam’s. This sent everyone involved into another tailspin. Steffy was bewildered — she had <em>felt in her bones</em> that the baby was Finn’s! Finn, once again, had to reexamine his feelings about the situation.</p>

11 / 21 <p>It didn’t take long for Finn to decide that despite her having another man’s baby, his future was with Steffy no matter what. Steffy was relieved, but given how much she loved Finn, began to question what she was asking him to do. Unbeknownst to Finn, or anyone else for that matter except Ridge, she hatched a plot to run off to (where else) Paris.</p>

12 / 21 <p>Finn caught up with Steffy outside of her Malibu home just as she was about to leave for Paris and stopped her. He dropped to one knee, pulled out his grandmother’s ring, which, quite luckily, he had on hand while racing against the clock to get to his beloved, and popped the question. Steffy, however, was unable to accept because she was carrying a child that wasn’t his and didn’t want him to grow to resent her or the baby.</p>

13 / 21 <p>As Steffy attempted to run away again, Finn shouted the unbelievable news he’d come to share — she is carrying <em>his</em> baby! As Steffy turned to face him in shock, Finn rushed to her to share the best news of their lives. It turned out Vinny had switched the paternity test results to make it look as though Liam was the baby’s father and had confessed the truth to Finn in the lab.</p>

14 / 21 <p>Having establishe that their future was now looking rosy indeed, Finn once again got down on bended knee in search of an answer to his marriage proposal. This time, Steffy gleefully accepted and Finn placed his grandmother’s engagement ring on her finger.</p>

15 / 21 <p>On the heels of a whirlwind of change that quite literally included Finn spinning Steffy around in circles as they celebrated, Steffy and Finn sealed their engagement with a kiss. Tanner Novlan’s wife, Kayla Ewell, once again stood in for Jacqueline MacInnes Wood due to social distancing.</p>

16 / 21 <p>Finn was a most supportive partner when Steffy gave birth to their newborn son in the cliff house. The boy’s given name was Hayes, as a nod to his grandmother, Taylor Hayes.</p>

17 / 21 <p>… Or the Forrester living room, as is so often the case on <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>. Steffy and Finn were married in a lovely ceremony but couldn’t even make it through an entire episode as a happily wed couple without drama knocking at the door. Literally. Steffy’s world was upended when Sheila Carter appeared and declared herself to be her new husband’s biological mother.</p>

18 / 21 <p>Steffy was not about to have Sheila become a part of her family, though Sheila was determined to get in. The pair have gone at it more than once, including a yelling match in the hospital and this slap in Steffy and Finn’s living room. Taylor returned and convinced Steffy to allow her mother-in-law to pop over on Christmas, but she’s not been welcomed back again despite a single-minded campaign to finagle her way into the fold.</p>

19 / 21 <p>Completely unaware that they were about to be torn apart forever, Steffy and Finn reveled in their happiness and looked forward to a future that, sadly, would never be. </p>

20 / 21 <p>Rushing to save his beloved wife from his maniacal mom, Finn threw himself in front of a bullet meant for Steffy. In the days to come, Steffy would face the fight of her life. Finn’s, however, was a battle he would lose, having made the ultimate sacrifice for the woman he loved. Or so it seemed… </p>