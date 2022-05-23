Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan on Finn’s Resurrection: ‘Don’t Be Mad at Me, But… ‘
“You guys, she was devastated!”
Less than an hour after Bold & Beautiful revealed that Finn is alive, portrayer Tanner Novlan appeared on The Talk. “I’m back!” mouthed the actor as he made his way on stage, his excitement bubbling over as he grinned from ear to ear.
Of course, the first question was whether or not he knew from the start that Finn would survive being accidentally shot by his mother. “Here’s the thing,” he admitted. “I kinda knew. Don’t be mad at me, but I was blown away at the fan’s reaction!” After giving a shout-out to Sinn nation (aka Steffy/Finn fans), he continued. “I couldn’t believe the support. But I’m contractually obligated not to tell you guys, and I felt awful about it!”
And hey, keep this in mind: He also couldn’t tell his biggest fan. “My mom is the biggest Bold & Beautiful fan,” he shared. “You guys, she was devastated when she found out I was getting killed off… she was so mad at the producers!”
Now, however, she — like all his other fans — can take a deep breath. “That’s what I think our show does so well,” he explained on the chatfest (which you can view below). “You never know what’s going to happen or where this is going to go.”
With his character now back from the dead, @tannernovlan spills how hard it was to keep his return to @BandB_CBS a secret ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/HQnK1p2UNe
— The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) May 23, 2022
Of course, the aforementioned members of Sinn nation are definitely hoping he and his wife reunite in the not-too-distant future. “I don’t know how much I can tell,” he teased, “but how amazing would that be if we could reunite Finn and Steffy?
