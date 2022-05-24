Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (3)

The villainess may yet walk free among the Forresters and Logans.

When The Bold and the Beautiful revealed that Finn is alive, the show gave us hope that sooner or later, he will reunite with Steffy. Sure, given that this is a soap opera, it’ll probably be later, and even then only after overcoming several obstacles. But even as we were eagerly anticipating the pair’s happy reunion, we realized that the twist might also have far darker consequences, especially where his mother is concerned.

In other words, it just might get Sheila sprung from prison.

No Grave Marker, No Prison Sentence?

In the real world, no way in hell would the madwoman be given a pass. Whether she’d meant to shoot Finn, she did have every intention of murdering Steffy in cold blood. That’s not an accident. That’s not manslaughter. That’s out and out homicide.

But daytime law books are written, well, differently. So when everyone finds out that Finn isn’t sporting a toe tag, Sheila might get a cunning attorney to argue that “Hey, nobody died! Steffy’s fine! No harm, no foul!”

Crazy, yes, but it could happen. Then the show might “punish” Sheila by having the judge issue a restraining order to keep her away from Finn and his family forevermore. She’d weep and wail, but after that, we all know she’d just don one of her whackadoo disguises and move into the cliff house as the nanny that no one quite recognizes to continue wreaking havoc.

Maybe Crime Does Pay

Such a development would make sense, considering that portrayer Kimberlin Brown recently revealed that she had “signed a long-term deal.” She acknowledged that “our contracts are written so that the show has an option on us — I believe — every three to six months” but added that “hopefully, I’ll be on the The Bold and the Beautiful for a long time to come.”

Whether Sheila has to lay low for a while — and shouldn’t she, after proving how much she’d changed by pushing Brooke off the wagon, making an accomplice of Thomas and getting blood all over Il Giardino’s alley? — that wouldn’t faze the actress, who originated her character over on The Young and the Restless back in 1990. “If they put me on a back burner for a while due to circumstances,” she said, “I’d love to stay within the CBS family.”

Even if Sheila does get out of jail free, we still suspect that she’ll be made to pay for her crimes — possibly with her life.

