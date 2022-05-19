Credit: Sean Smith/CBS

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress shares big news with the world.

Everyone has been waiting patiently to find out if The Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) will be having a boy or a girl — and now the time has come… The CBS soap fave posted a video on her Instagram to share the news with the world and you get to have a front row seat to the big reveal.

Wood’s video started out with her walking through a beautiful field, dressed in black and holding a bow. She briefly stopped to smile for the camera before taking her stance and aiming at a black balloon labeled: Girl or boy? With one of her sons protectively placing an arm around her leg, Wood pulled back the string of the bow then released, which sent an arrow soaring straight into the balloon to reveal blue confetti!

More: Young & Restless sweetheart issues an apology

It’s official… She and her husband Elan Ruspoli are having another boy!

In the video, Wood was thrilled and quickly scooped up her son and squeezed him with excitement then picked up her other boy and held her two kids close. Their new addition, due this spring, will join big brothers Rise and Lennix, who are featured with their happy mama below.

Some of her castmates rushed into the comments with their congrats, including Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) who shared, “Love you!” Ashley Jones (Bridget) stated, “So sweet,” while Katrina Bowden (Flo) expressed, “Another one! Congrats beautiful momma!” And Tanner Nolvan, who played Wood’s character’s onscreen husband Finn sent his best in the form of blue hearts.

Soaps.com sends Wood and her family our biggest congratulations and we can’t wait to meet their new little guy!

Now that we got to see the CBS actress absolutely glowing during her fun reveal, take a peek at some of Wood’s hottest red carpet looks in the photo gallery below.