Bold & Beautiful Preview: Sheila Makes a Chilling Promise After She Is Arrested for Shooting Steffy and Killing Finn
Sheila may be down, but is she out?
In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of May 16 – 20, Steffy gets the last laugh, or does she? Read about it below and watch the preview.
After Sheila tried to worm her way into Steffy’s home to see Hayes, Steffy finally remembered that it was Sheila who shot both her and Finn, killing her own son. A furious Steffy vowed to make Sheila pay for not just taking Finn from her and Hayes, but for everything else she has done, including keeping her own mother away for years.
Steffy set a trap for Sheila, who had told Deacon she was planning to leave town as nothing was left for her since Steffy wouldn’t let her see Hayes. Steffy decided to pretend to play nice and invite Sheila over to visit with Hayes and honor Finn’s memory. Sheila accepted, having no idea what was in store for her.
After she arrived, Steffy accused Sheila of shooting her and killing Finn. However, it didn’t stop there, as Steffy recalled why she confronted Sheila in the first place. The truth about Sheila switching Brooke’s non-alcoholic champagne on New Year’s Eve came out. Sheila wasn’t about to go down alone and revealed Thomas knew and kept her secret.
In a preview of what is to come, Ridge yells at Sheila, “You killed your own son and tried to kill my daughter, you are going to die in prison.” As two cops place her under arrest, Sheila struggles. Steffy tells her former monster-in-law, “Goodbye Sheila,” and tells the cops, “Take her away!” As she’s being hauled off, Sheila promises they haven’t seen the last of her.
Video: CBS/YouTube