Bold & Beautiful’s John McCook Promises ‘Big Resolutions Coming Up’ in the Carter/Quinn/Eric/Donna Quadrangle
“It’s good for everybody,” says the Emmy nominee.
When Bold & Beautiful leading man John McCook sat down recently to send a video message to his fans, his primary goal was to express his happiness at the way things were going at the show. But the daytime MVP also let slip some revealing intel about what’s to come for not only Eric but wife Quinn and Donna and Carter, the old flames that just keep catching fire over and over again.
“I want to say how happy I am at work these days,” begins McCook. “Great storyline… big stuff. This Eric and Quinn love story has been going on for a long time.”
However, from the sounds of it, that story is about to close one chapter and begin another. There are “big resolutions coming up,” McCook says. “It’s good for everybody, it’s good for the show and really fun to be here working so much and so hard.”
View this post on Instagram
The Emmy nominee has been having an especially good time since his nod was announced. As he notes, “it’s hard to be humble around here because we all love each other so much.” So when something good happens to a member of the company, everybody cheers them on.
“My humility is winning out,” he adds.
More: Preview of Sheila’s vindictive next move
Before signing off, McCook reflects on his legacy as an original Bold & Beautiful cast member. “I’m so grateful to be here for 35 in the same [dressing] room, grateful to have this job, grateful to be my age and still be working at a job that I love.”
There is also a special lady to whom McCook gives a sweet shout-out. Watch the video above to find out who she is — and watch his face light up when he talks about her — then…
Check out the below photo gallery that climbs the tangled branches of the Forrester family tree.