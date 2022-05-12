Bold & Beautiful’s Jennifer Gareis Asked — and Fans Answered: ‘What Do You Think Is Next for Donna and Eric?’
Love in the afternoon wouldn’t be complete without a little bit of honey.
The Bold and the Beautiful viewers were stunned last week when it was revealed that Donna and her honeybear had reunited in the form of a steamy affair and now Jennifer Gareis wants to know, “What do you think is next for Donna and Eric?” The CBS soap vet reached out to her followers on Instagram and “would love to know your ideas.”
Fans didn’t waste any time sharing their thoughts on the matter. Henschke Rose even suggested, “Donna needs to pack her bags and head to the Forrester Estate! Her portrait is going to be [hot]!” Lillie Canady was just happy to see “these two together” and said that Eric and Donna are “worth watching again,” while others were just excited that Gareis was back on their screens and getting a storyline.
More: CBS soap fave reveals her ‘little secret’
However, Nick Glen Granger thought that Donna should find another partner in love and “let Eric be happy with Quinn.” And Marta made a good point, considering how the “you know what” is going to hit the fan when Eric’s wife learns that he’s been getting his honey from another hive, and asked, “Do you believe there is a future for Donna after Quinn finds out?”
Then there was Rebecca Weigel, who made it clear she doesn’t care so much about Donna and Eric but just wants “Quinn and Carter reunited.” And she just might get her wish when their affair slips out from under the covers!
So, what are your thoughts? Are you Team Queric or Team Honeybear? Be sure to let us know in the comment section.
Before you head out, take a look through our gallery below filled with 35 photos of Bold & Beautiful’s greatest couples of all time.