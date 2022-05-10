Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

It was a day to celebrate the family’s queen bee.

We’re continuing to carry the Mother’s Day celebrations into the week and the latest post that we just couldn’t resist sharing contained a variety of sweet photos from The Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy). On Monday, May 9, the CBS soap fave gave her followers a glimpse into her happy “Mother’s Day.”

The first photo featured Wood with her two sons, Rise and Lenix, wrapped around their mama’s neck in the most precious hug a mom could ask for. Another gave a peek into the boys making sure that their special Mother’s Day treat for their mom, the family’s queen bee, was just perfect — and for good measure, there were a few other shots thrown into the mix of the boys, as well as one with their pups.

What a beautiful family!

For those who weren’t aware, Wood will be adding another one to her clan in the coming months. Last November, the actress shared that she and her husband Elan Ruspoli were expecting their third child. And in the beginning of the year, she posted a photo holding some pink balloons that had fans wondering if she was expecting a girl…

Now that we’ve seen Rise and Lenix with their mom, take a look at our gallery below featuring soap stars with their real-life gorgeous mothers, including some Bold & Beautiful favorites!