The CBS soap vet will need to be very careful for the next six weeks.

What started out as a wonderful Mother’s Day for The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) quickly turned into a painful nightmare. On Sunday, May 8, the CBS soap vet shared a series of photos and videos from her horseback riding excursion with friends, which led to her ending up in the hospital this past Saturday.

“I started out on a beautiful ride yesterday with friends. Our plan was to do 40 miles for training for the 50 mile horse race coming up in June. It was a beautiful day!” she shared, along with two videos and three photos of the group trekking through the trails.

However, when Lang jumped off of her horse at around the 16 mile mark, she went to walk down “a steep and very rocky trail” to give the horse a break but ended up breaking three bones in own ankle. “At the bottom of the trail I tripped on a rock and my left foot took the pounding. My ankle and foot dislocated off to the left at a 90-degree angle to my leg.”

If that wasn’t bad enough, she was forced to push it back into place and stated, “It was so gross but I had to do it. Thankfully this happened by a road and a nice stranger called 911. And thankfully I was with my friends who helped with my horse and my spirits.” Another photo showed Lang sitting on a stretcher as the EMTs tended to her injury. “The ambulance took me to the hospital and the x-rays showed three broken bones in my ankle.”

The soap star had to undergo surgery and now has rods, pics and screws in her ankle. But that’s not all… she’s been instructed not to apply any weight on her foot for six weeks.

So, what does this mean for her work at the CBS studios?

“I will still go to work later this week and try to heal quick so I can do all the things I love to do,” Lang stated but as of her post, she was still in the hospital and “trying to have a smile” on her face. She made one thing clear, “I am not a happy camper when things slow me down like this. And there is always a lesson to learn. Not sure what that lesson is yet but will have the time to contemplate.”

We send the actress our very best and hope for a speedy recovery!

