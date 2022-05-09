Credit: Gilles Toucas/CBS

Even our furbabies want us to know just how much they appreciate their moms.

We hope that all of the moms out there had a wonderful Mother’s Day weekend and if you want to carry the love into Monday, The Bold and the Beautiful’s Don Diamont (Bill) shared a post on Sunday that is sure to warm your hearts. He started with giving fans a peek inside his house — and at his pup Èzey appearing totally zonked out from the excitement of the day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mommy in the world,” Diamont sent on Èzey’s behalf to his wife Cindy Ambuehl. He went on to explain that normally she would be “jumping up and down” but his “other girl,” as he referred to her in a previous post, was simply “exhausted” from the Mother’s Day preparations.

More: Katherine Kelly Lang undergoes surgery following accident

“I don’t want to make it about me, but you have no idea how exhausting it is trying to blow up balloons with claws and a snout! Pop! Pop! Pop!” the CBS actor continued — for Èzey, of course. “I do all the work but my brothers get all the fanfare just for being home! Whatever! I just had to vent… You know how us girls are.”

All venting aside, the message closed out with, “I love you! You are the torch bearer. The guiding light. You are there for us through thick and thin. No matter what challenges life presents, you remain strong and resilient. There’s nothing you can’t do. I have so much admiration for you. You make me wish I could walk upright. Well, you can’t have everything, but most importantly, I have you!”

Now, wasn’t that the cutest thing you’ve ever seen/read?!

To wrap up our celebration of moms, have a look through our gallery below filled with photos of soap stars and their real-life beautiful mothers.