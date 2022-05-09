Credit: John Paschal/JPI, Gilles Toucas/CBS, CBS

Is Finn’s homicidal momster about to get a taste of her own medicine?

Unless you spent the weekend living under a rock, you already know that this week’s episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful feature Steffy, her memory at least restored in full, confronting Sheila, aka the psycho who accidentally killed her son while trying to make him a widower. Chances are, you’ve already got the popcorn popping in anticipation of those juicy scenes. (Get a taste of what’s to come here.)

But us? We’re already looking even further ahead. What happens after Sheila’s (latest) heinous crime is revealed? (Review the many others here.) Since her surrendering herself to the authorities and taking up residence behind bars would be the least dramatic possibility, we’re going to go out on a limb and say that that isn’t what’s going to happen.

Exit Stage Left

Instead, we imagine sneaky Sheila miraculously making it out of that room without a straitjacket on and hightailing it out of L.A. Maybe she could lay low in Genoa City for a while, she might think in that warped mind of hers. She doesn’t have any friends in the city that’s the setting of her former soap, The Young and the Restless. But given that her hobbies include man-stealing, baby-snatching and murder, does she have any friends anywhere? Mm, don’t think so.

Of course, a relocation to Genoa City wouldn’t be the end of Sheila’s Bold & Beautiful story — not yet, at least. Steffy, Ridge, Brooke, Taylor… Pretty much everyone on the show wants to see the villainess pay — and dearly. So she’d be tracked to Genoa City, where at last, she’d meet her maker. Then the question would be as simple as it is complicated: Whodunit?

The Morgue, the Merrier

Would Steffy have avenged her husband’s death? Would Brooke have taken out Sheila for torpedoing both her sobriety and her marriage? Would Deacon have lashed out at the she-devil who made Brooke’s life hell? Or would one of the people Sheila wronged in Genoa City have found out that she was within murdering distance and ended her reign(s) of terror once and for all?

No one could say, for instance, that if Lauren did in her longtime tormentor, it wouldn’t be the most justifiable of homicides!

