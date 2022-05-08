Credit: CBS screenshot

Sheila tries her best to squirm out of Steffy’s accusation.

In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of May 9 – 10, it looks like the game is up for Sheila. Read about it, and watch the preview.

After Steffy finally remembered Finn and Hayes, she was devastated to learn he was shot to death before she herself was also shot. After an emotional reunion with her children, Liam stayed the night at the cliff house when Steffy begged him not to leave her alone.

Later Sheila arrived and was obsessed with seeing Hayes. Steffy still couldn’t remember the shooting, but Sheila’s presence began to trigger her memories. As it was clear Steffy was beginning to remember, Sheila later told Deacon there was nothing left for her in L.A. because Steffy won’t let her see Hayes, so she was leaving town.

However before she can hightail it out of dodge, Steffy recalls witnessing Sheila shoot at her in the alley behind Il Giardino, only for Finn to take the bullet. She confronts her former mother-in-law and asks, “What kind of sick animal shoots someone in cold blood?”

Sheila tries to play innocent and cry, “We’ll probably never find out.” Hold your horses, Sheila, because Steffy tells her that she was there and she remembers! “The truth is out Shiela, you killed your own son!”

How will Sheila get out of this one? And do you think Finn is really dead or is Li hiding him somewhere as he recovers?

