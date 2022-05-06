Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

“The point of my life, it turns out, is yours.”

Take even the briefest of looks at Scott Clifton’s social media and it’s clear that the Bold & Beautiful actor doesn’t just adore his and wife Nikki’s son, Ford, he absolutely lives for him. As Liam’s portrayer declared on his son’s second birthday, “I couldn’t have imagined how much would change after you took your first breath.”

More: Sheila’s reign may finally be over

And on Ford’s fifth birthday, Clifton didn’t hold back an ounce of incredible feeling. “May you be a protagonist we, and you, can root for,” he wished for his son’s life. “May your scars be few and your regrets useful; may you be kind to the people you will become and compassionate toward the people you once were; may you love, and accept love, freely; may you strive to be the best at something you cherish; may you always be good to children and animals; may you never stop tinkering with your philosophy like a careful watchmaker; and may you find happiness—real happiness—in all its exquisite incarnations.”

If that’s not enough to melt the hardest of hearts, nothing is. The smiles in this family are plentiful and the joy downright contagious. Just take a look through these photos of Ford’s life and you’ll see exactly what we mean.

Welcome to the World

Two days after the birth, Clifton introduced his new son to the world with a gentle post, giving Ford’s details before calling his newborn, “Quiet, curious and beautiful like his mother.”

Kisses for Days

We can’t blame mom covering that adorable little two-month-old face in smooches. Clifton, though, saw things a bit more cheekily, putting words in Ford’s mouth by declaring, “Boundaries, Mom, geeez!”

Model Behavior

How about a blue shirt for a little Blue Steel? “Eat your heart out, Zoolander,” Clifton told the famed (and hilariously fictional) model who patented the move in his movie. No offense, Ben Stiller, but Ford’s the clear winner here.

Brotherly Love

Clifton’s kitty, Walter White, clearly adores his “little brother,” making sure he’s properly groomed and cleaned. And it doesn’t get much better than seeing dad write that “These two are inseparable.”

A Touch of Winter

Los Angeles may not have much variety in the way of seasons, but that didn’t mean Ford was going to be deprived of one of the most magical things about winter! “Ford meets snow,” Clifton declared of his bundled boy during a trip to the mountains.

World Famous

Ford checked out his first magazine spread with dad while picking up a few essentials. “Ah, the supermarket checkout,” Clifton noted. “Or as Ford and I like to call it, ‘The Hall of Perpetual Vanity.'” Well, the one-year-old certainly looked engrossed!

Playing Dress Up

OK, Clifton may have claimed that the family “half-assed” their costumes, but they worked hilariously well. “Our Halloween theme,” he explained, “Crazy Cat Lady, Cat, & Cat Victim.”

Pure Joy

Move over John McClane, there’s a new star sliding into box office blockbuster territory, and his name is, “Ford Clifton: Action Hero.”

Egg-sellent Taste

OK, that little Easter as Ford searched through the bushes for eggs is just too darn cute! He has to have been one of the most dapper egg hunters we’ve ever seen.

A Barnyard Tale

After a visit to an animal sanctuary, Clifton thanked “and everyone at @thegentlebarn for giving Ford and me such a special experience. These guys are truly heroic, and morally ahead of our time.” And it was clear from those delighted smiles that Ford loved getting up close with all kinds of sweet animals!

Birthday Boy

“Happy 2nd birthday to the most beautiful soul I know,” Clifton wrote to his son on the happy day. “There is so much I want to show you, so much I want to see again through your eyes, and so much to learn from you, when you’re ready to show me my own blind spots. You’re better than I’ll ever be.”

Lady Killer

A trip to the pool turned into an important lesson for Clifton on wooing the ladies. “’Just follow my lead, Dad,” he wrote for Ford. “Step 1 was ditching the shirts. Step 2 is you gotta flex like this. Step 3… smoldering eye-contact. Now watch them come running.’”

The Secret of Life

Sure, Ford was adorable here, but a part of us is kind of jealous. Who wouldn’t love “Cartoons, grapes, and feline companionship?” It looks simply divine, and we have to agree with Clifton that they are, indeed, “The trinity of success.”

Deep Thoughts

They say when talking to children, it’s important to get down to their level. So, we guess the same thing goes for toy cars! “’To really understand monster trucks, you must learn to think like a monster truck,'” Clifton fake-quoted Confucius. “You must become the monster truck.”

Out Cold

It simply does not get any cuter than Ford passed out on dad’s shoulder. Plus, we really appreciate Clifton’s take The Presidents of the United States of America’s song, “Lump.”

Extended Family

On-Screen brothers united as Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and wife Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva) joined the Clifton clan for a family pic with ford. At least, we think it’s them. “I don’t know who any of these people are,” Clifton joked.

You Gotta Do What You Gotta Do

How do you handle it when your kid just does not want to take a trip to the barber for a little upkeep? That’s right, “Haircut bribery” with some ice cream. Ford certainly looks delighted about how things worked out!

Living Vicariously

Look, Clifton just said what we all feel when we have a kid, joking after “Ford’s first trip to Disneyland,” that “Basically the only legitimate reason to have children is to take them here.”

Into the Pandemic

Many of us struggled during lockdown, but when you’ve got your kitty siblings and your only little hideaway, “Meta-Quarantine” gets so much easier! Clearly, the rest of us were just doing it wrong.

Mother’s Day Love

All it took was just a few simple words for Clifton to let the world know exactly what Nicole and Ford mean to him. “The best part of him,” he wrote, “and me—is you.” No, you’re crying.

An Incredible Debut

As Ford turned five, Clifton realized he’d entered into the next stage of his life, and the words that poured out were nothing short of beautiful. “Today, as I see him at least, Ford makes his debut as a boy,” he began, and ended with a simple declaration. “I love you, my sweet son. The stage is yours. Now break a leg.”

Check out more loving families in our newly expanded photo gallery of daytime stars and their real-life kids!