Credit: Gilles Toucas/CBS

The truth isn’t going to set him free, it’s going to set him up with a helluva dilemma.

When the fit hits the shan this month, and The Bold and the Beautiful reveals not only that Sheila put her own son in the grave and tried to do the same to Steffy but replaced Brooke’s nonalcoholic bubbly with the real deal, Ridge is going to find himself asking a very familiar question: Is she his destiny… or is Taylor?

After Brooke accidentally got drunk and kissed Deacon on New Year’s Eve, Ridge misinterpreted her interest in keeping him from rearranging his rival’s face with “choosing” Hope’s father over him, and their marriage dissolved in record time, even for them. Then, before you could say, “Where do we go from here?” Ridge had gravitated back toward Taylor.

Now he’s about to land in the pickle of all pickles. When Sheila’s machinations are revealed, Ridge is “going to really soften his stance on Brooke and really be more torn than ever between [her and Taylor,] these two wonderful ladies and mothers of his kids,” executive producer/headwriter Bradley Bell tells Soap Opera Digest.

In theory, Taylor should have the edge at first. Ridge has already gone through the pain of splitting from Brooke. Would he really want to have endured that for naught? And after so quickly throwing over Brooke, could he hit “undo” and go back to the way things were?

On the other hand, Ridge has always wound up back in Brooke’s arms eventually. And we did not too long ago come up with a list of reasons that Taylor should maybe once and for all get it in her head that he’s just not that into her.

You can review them all in the below photo gallery, a countdown of the ways Ridge has shown us that he’s Taylor’s Mr. Wrong.