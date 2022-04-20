Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Issues a ‘Cuteness Overload’ Warning as She Drops a Series of Adorable Photos of Her Grandkids

And while Lang is clearly having the best time of her life, that can’t be said for her character Brooke. Take a look back at Brooke and Ridge’s on-again/off-again love story in our photo gallery below.

Lang also shared a video from the holiday of the kids having fun outside during an Easter egg (and goodies!) hunt that was captioned, “Hop, hop, hopping along!”

We’re not the only ones who gushed over how sweet the soap actress’ family looked, her fellow daytime peers chimed in as well to express their thoughts, like The Young and the Restless vet Eileen Davidson (Ashley), who stated, “Aww so sweet Kelly! Gorgeous grandkids,” as well as Ashley Jones, who plays her onscreen daughter Bridget, who shared, “I will never get over these kids… my heart!” And Winsor Harmon, who recently made a return for a special 35th anniversary episode as Thorne, noticed, “So much Zoe in those two!”

As fans swipe through the photos, they’ll see Zuma and Reign in the first, Zuma, Reign and furbaby Rafa in the second, Zuma, Reign and Lang’s daughter Zoe in the third and last, but not least, Zuma and Reign with their “Poppy,” who Lang referred to as “their human jungle gym.”

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) has been sharing a lot of photos of her grandkids as of late and the most recent batch is sure to bring some sunshine to your day! Not only did she give her followers a peek into the family’s Easter festivities, she posted a couple of pics to include her daughter, as well as Lang’s boyfriend Dominique Zoida.

1 / 19 <p>Brooke and Ridge met at an event where Brooke, a young woman from the Valley, was working as a server. When his marriage plans to Caroline fell apart when her father exposed his fling with a model, Ridge took up with Brooke and Caroline became engaged to his brother, Thorne. Much manipulation, a miscarriage, and proposals ensued and Ridge ended up married to Caroline, who died in his arms of cancer, but not before asking Brooke to look after him after she was gone.</p>

2 / 19 <p>Brooke married Ridge’s father, Eric Forrester, and together they had two children, Rick and Bridget, who was originally believed to be Ridge’s. Ridge, meanwhile, fell for the late Caroline’s doctor, Taylor Hayes, and married her. They went on to have a son, Thomas, and twin girls, Steffy and Phoebe.</p>

3 / 19 <p>Amid the goings-on in their other relationships, Ridge helped Brooke celebrate the creation of her BeLieF formula by making love to her in the Forrester Creations lab, where there were — oops — cameras recording them. She was married to Eric at the time and he went on to marry Taylor.</p>

4 / 19 <p>When Brooke ended up at odds with the Forrester family, who wanted the rights to her BeLieF formula, Ridge stepped in to try and persuade her, but it backfired. Ridge was astonished as Brooke gained control of 51% of Forrester and took over with help from her lawyer, Connor Davis.</p>

5 / 19 <p>When his wife Taylor was killed on a trip to the Middle East, Ridge married Brooke in a romantic ceremony on the beach at Point Dume. On their honeymoon, they were hosted by Prince Omar Rashid of Morocco at his palace, where Taylor turned up alive… because, of course she did.</p>

6 / 19 <p>Brooke and Ridge went their separate ways when she married Grant Chambers and he and Taylor went through an ordeal with psychotic Morgan DeWitt. When Brooke took up with Thorne, Ridge opposed the relationship along with his family, so tricked her into admitting she would always love him — with Thorne within earshot. Sound familiar? Years later, Katie would ovehear Bill confessing a similar sentiment to Brooke.</p>

7 / 19 <p>Though Brooke fired Ridge from Forrester for constantly clashing with Rick, they grew closer again after he went to work with Mossimo, who was later revealed to be his biological father.</p>

8 / 19 <p>After putting Brooke in charge of what had formerly been Spectra Fashions and renaming it Logan Designs, Ridge got down on one knee and popped the question. The pair were later married in the jungles of South Africa… where Ridge was kidnapped by Sheila and fell into a giant furnace. A grieving Brooke hooked up with Ridge’s new half-brother, Nick Marone, and, unsurprisingly, another annullment ensued.</p>

9 / 19 <p>Though Nick was initially named as the father of Brooke’s baby, testing ultimately revealed that Ridge was indeed the father. Brooke and Ridge named their son RJ or Ridge Jr.</p>

10 / 19 <p>After nearly freezing to death whilst trapped in a mineshaft with Bridget, losing his memory after a fall from a barstool and being spirited away to Italy by Morgan DeWitt, Ridge was returned to his Logan. However, his mother Stephanie manipulated him into marrying Taylor. When some sordid revelations put the kibosh on that marriage, however, Ridge resumed his pursuit of Brooke. At one point, he flirted with Donna to get her attention. Ridge ended up proposing at a fashion show.</p>

11 / 19 <p>Ridge lost Brooke when he punched her son, Rick, and that kicked off a dark period that included Ridge going to jail for killing Shane McGrath, Brooke being raped by Andy Johnson, and Ridge’s daughter Phoebe dying in a car crash. There was also a blip during which time Ridge and Brooke’s latest marriage was ruled invalid due to a clerical error and Ridge made love to Taylor while on anti-anxiety medication. But despite the rather major setbacks, Ridge made peace with Rick and he and Brooke were remarried.</p>

12 / 19 <p>Ridge was understanding when Brooke inadvertently made love to her daughter Hope’s boyfriend, Oliver, believing him to be Ridge behind his mask, but when she was stranded with his son Thomas after a plane crash, and his son declared that they’d been intimate, it was curtains for their relationship once again.</p>

13 / 19 <p>After Ridge learned that Stephanie had coerced Thomas into lying about having sex with Brooke by offering him her 25% stake in Forrester, he went back to her. While in Italy for Hope and Liam’s wedding, Ridge proposed to Brooke beneath an olive tree in a particularly swoon-worthy moment.</p>

14 / 19 <p>Brooke and Ridge were married in the Forrester living room in what has become something of an, ahem, tradition in the family. In an unprecedented move, Stepahanie gave her blessing. Unfortunately, Ridge became miffed when Brooke took to texting with Deacon Sharpe about their daughter, Hope, and ran off to Europe for a year, during which time his mother died and he honored her request to stay away.</p>

15 / 19 <p>In a gushingly romantic scenario awash in rose petals and such, Ridge came home from Europe and surprised his “Logan”, who was sitting by the fountain. He walked down the stairs toward her and took her into his arms as she looked into his face, which she hadn’t seen in so long it almost looked new…</p>

16 / 19 <p>Ah yes, the new face… which Brooke proceeded to smack soundly once the romance of it all had worn off. Anyway, the two decided to — what else — marry again, but the plans hit a snag when Ridge learned that Brooke had an affair with Bill. Things eventually went as far as another living room ceremony, but Katie, who had fallen for Ridge herself, halted the action by faking a faint and having to be rushed to the hospital.</p>

17 / 19 <p>Ridge tried to stop Brooke’s wedding to Bill in Abu Dhabi, spiriting her away up the beach to a helicopter… from which he was dumped into the sea by Bill’s right-hand man, Justin. His resulting injuries led to him needing the help of young Caroline Spencer to draw, and they fell in love. Brooke and Ridge were apart until his marriage to Caroline ended when she had a son with Thomas. A grown RJ returned to town and helped his dad win Brooke over from Bill.</p>

18 / 19 <p>The often-marrieds tied the knot again, but not until Ridge made things right with Brooke after she caught him kissing Quinn in Australia, where they were attending Liam and Steffy’s wedding together. Unsurprisingly, the pair were wed under Stephanie’s portrait at the mansion.</p>