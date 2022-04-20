Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Issues a ‘Cuteness Overload’ Warning as She Drops a Series of Adorable Photos of Her Grandkids
Beauty definitely runs in the CBS soap vet’s family.
The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) has been sharing a lot of photos of her grandkids as of late and the most recent batch is sure to bring some sunshine to your day! Not only did she give her followers a peek into the family’s Easter festivities, she posted a couple of pics to include her daughter, as well as Lang’s boyfriend Dominique Zoida.
As fans swipe through the photos, they’ll see Zuma and Reign in the first, Zuma, Reign and furbaby Rafa in the second, Zuma, Reign and Lang’s daughter Zoe in the third and last, but not least, Zuma and Reign with their “Poppy,” who Lang referred to as “their human jungle gym.”
We’re not the only ones who gushed over how sweet the soap actress’ family looked, her fellow daytime peers chimed in as well to express their thoughts, like The Young and the Restless vet Eileen Davidson (Ashley), who stated, “Aww so sweet Kelly! Gorgeous grandkids,” as well as Ashley Jones, who plays her onscreen daughter Bridget, who shared, “I will never get over these kids… my heart!” And Winsor Harmon, who recently made a return for a special 35th anniversary episode as Thorne, noticed, “So much Zoe in those two!”
Lang also shared a video from the holiday of the kids having fun outside during an Easter egg (and goodies!) hunt that was captioned, “Hop, hop, hopping along!”
We hope that our readers who celebrated had an amazing holiday as well!
And while Lang is clearly having the best time of her life, that can't be said for her character Brooke.