The “gorgeous mama” also got a shout-out from her late onscreen husband, “Finn.”

As Bold & Beautiful dynamo Jacqueline MacInnes Wood grows closer to birthing her third child one might think that she would be content to spend her birthday with her feet up, sipping tea in a bathrobe and generally slowing down. But it turns out Wood has the same spunky spirit that she infuses in her alter-ego, Steffy.

In a recent interview, Wood revealed she’d basically be filming on Bold & Beautiful “right up until I give birth,” so it really shouldn’t be that surprising to discover that she spent her birthday weekend rocking several different looks/multiple eye-popping outfits to hit Coachella with her handsome husband, Elan Ruspoli.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual event in California known for bringing out those who love to play with fashion and that certainly applies to Wood. Attending the festival has become a tradition for her, it seems, and this year was no exception.

Making her beautiful baby bump work for her, Wood selected a daring two-piece as her first look of the weekend and happily exclaimed, “Coaacheeeelllllaa,” as she posted the debut the photo on her Instagram:

Wood’s next ensemble was a little simpler; a silky white slip dress topped by an absolutely adorable wide-brimmed felt hat, which was just perfection on her.

Her final outfit was a ton of fun — a two-piece with a high-waisted bottom, and a choker and tasselled arm bands to complete the look. Don’t forget to hit the arrow on this Instagram post to see a video of Wood walking through Coachella with her hubby, which really gives a sense of the sights and sounds of the festival.

Jacqueline Wood’s soap opera co-stars and friends hit the posts’ comment sections, including Tanner Novlan (Finn) who exclaimed, “Happiest of birthdays Jac!!” Also jumping in were Katrina Bowden (Flo) who marveled, “Gorgeous mama!!!” and Ashley Jones (Bridget) who teased tongue firmly in cheek, “If only you were a tiny bit hotter, but you’re getting close!” among many others.

